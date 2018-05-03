Western Nevada College could get new president Friday

The Western Nevada College President Search Committee voted Thursday to recommend Vincent R. Solis as the next president of the college.

Solis is currently senior vice president of academic and student services at Laredo Community College in Laredo, Texas.

"I want to thank the advisory committee and members of the board on the President Search Committee," said Committee Chair Regent Rick Trachok. "We had three excellent candidates with over 100 applicants. The committee's choice and recommendation, in my opinion, will move WNC to the next level, where it and Nevada needs it to be."

The President's Search Committee recommendation will be considered during a special meeting of the Board of Regents on Friday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the NSHE System Administration Office in Las Vegas with video conferencing to Reno and Elko.

The biography for Solis is available on the WNC website at http://www.wnc.edu/wnc-president-search/.