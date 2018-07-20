Western Nevada College has funds to make college possible

Financial aid and procrastination aren't a good mix.

With classes beginning at Western Nevada College in a month and a half, time is running out to take advantage of financial aid, including the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

WNC has more than $500,000 to award to students through the Silver State Opportunity Grant, and WNC's Financial Aid Office has already started awarding money to qualified students.

In many cases, students will have their class fees (with enough funds for books) covered by the SSOG. They can receive as much as $5,500 for the school year.

"WNC is here to help students accomplish their goals and financial aid funds are still available," WNC's Director of Financial Assistance J.W. Lazzari said. "Individuals who are interested in enrolling should not delay and complete the enrollment and financial aid checklists as soon as possible."

Importantly, individuals must meet certain criteria to be eligible for SSOG funding. They must:

Enroll in a program of study leading to a degree or certificate.

Enroll in at least 15 units that applies to the student's chosen program of study.

Be college ready on placement or completion of entry-level, college-level mathematics and English.

Be classified as a Nevada resident for tuition purposes.

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of 8,500 or less. EFC is subtracted from Cost of Attendance to determine someone's financial need.

Meet institutional Title IV financial aid satisfactory academic progress requirements.

For individuals who meet the criteria for SSOG funding and aren't enrolled at WNC, they must apply to WNC, take a placement test, attend an orientation session and meet with a counselor so they can register for the 2018 fall semester.

To learn more about the process of applying for financial aid, go to http://www.wnc.edu/financial/aid/.

For information about becoming a student at WNC, go to http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

WNC Partners with Google

Career and Technical Education at WNC has partnered with Google for the Grow with Google event that will take place Aug. 6 in Reno.

Individuals can sign up for free workshops related to using Google products for enhanced performance. Workshops are filling quickly so register now at https://events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-reno/.

The event was launched with the idea of developing needed skills across a range of target markets.

"The Grow with Google product is designed to aid in the development of applied digital skills, IT skills, job seeker success and techniques to enhance businesses," said WNC CTE Director Georgia White. "Furthering the success of students and economic development of the community are at the heart of WNC's mission. WNC, with other organizations in Northern Nevada, support opportunities to continue our state's economic growth."

Student Services Extending Hours in Carson City and Fallon on Wednesdays in August

Student Services offices at Western Nevada College in Carson City and Fallon are extending hours in August to accommodate students with their needs leading up to the start of fall semester.

Admissions and Records, the Business Office, Counseling Services, Financial Aid and Latino Outreach on the Carson City campus will be open Wednesdays until 6:30 p.m. Regular businesses hours for these departments are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To assist individuals at the WNC Fallon campus, a counselor will be available until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in August.

For information about becoming a student at WNC, go to http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

View Mars at Observatory Star Party on July 28

Get a better view and understanding of the Mars opposition on July 28 at WNC's Jack C. Davis Observatory.

A Mars opposition on that evening will enable visitors to the observatory to view a much brighter than usual Red Planet. As long as the skies are clear, viewers will see this phenomenon, even though the Red Planet will be nearly 36 million miles away.

The Mars opposition will run in conjunction with the weekly Star Party presented by the Western Nevada Astronomical Society from sundown to 11 p.m. Jack C. Davis Observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive on the Carson City campus.