Western Nevada College holds registration rallies this week

Receive the help and support you need to attend Western Nevada College for fall semester 2020 all in one visit at upcoming Registration Rallies on the Carson City and Fallon campuses.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, outside the Bristlecone Building main entrance on the Carson City campus, WNC Student Services team members will be on hand to help individuals apply to the college, enroll in classes, schedule placement tests, receive counseling and financial aid information, as well as answer other questions about attending WNC.

One day later on Wednesday, Aug. 19, there will be a Registration Rally on the Fallon campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Beck Library.

Students are reminded that face coverings are required on both campuses.

If you can’t make one of the rallies, WNC Student Services is available to assist you during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fall semester starts on Monday, Aug. 31.

To see class offerings for fall semester, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/. Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. For more information, phone 775-445-3000 (Carson City) or 775-423-7565 (Fallon).