Western Nevada College honors 67 students during ceremony

For years, Western Nevada College's Adult Literacy and Language program has transformed many lives, providing individuals with a solid foundation to reach their education goals and career aspirations.

July 13, the program honored its latest group of High School Equivalency recipients, National Adult Education Honor Society inductees and College and Career Transition students.

The 2018 High School Equivalency Celebration & National Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony recognized 67 students, including 47 HSE recipients, in Carson Nugget Hall on the Carson City campus.

Adults can qualify for the program through a grant arranged by the Nevada Department of Education and receive literacy instruction, English language learning, Citizenship classes, College Prep and HSE preparation. WNC provides services year-round and the AL&L program includes classes, online instruction, tutoring, transition courses, skills for the workplace instruction and a computer-based instruction lab.

Many of the HSE recipients participated in a vigorous nine-week boot camp, preparing them to take and pass their exam.

HSE recipients were Shyanne Adams, Soleo Allen, Kathey Bakken, Frank Bindley, Christian Bonneau, Lorana Brown, Kaylie Brugger, Sahara Burns, Jose Calderon, April Carpenter, Jacob Cartwright, Angelica De la Cruz-Arce, Jack Elliott, Isela Flores, Maricela Garcia, Samantha Pierrott Garcia, Jordan Gerard, Brittney Griggs, Keirra Hammond, Isaiah Henkel, Cassie Lavelle, Thuong Le, Alexis Lopez, Terell Love, Cynthia Mancilla, Manuel "Manny" Martinez, Leonardo Miranda, Donavon Morgan, Kayla Moyer, Jacob Oehler, Melinda Paetz, Juliia Pavlova, Bailey Pendergrass, Michael Peregrina, Ethan Ramirez, Miguel Ruelas, Jason Salvo, Tyson Saunders, Gabriela Sulikova, Emerald Theriault, Luis Torres, Jennifer Ward, Adrianna White, Hannah Winters, Catherine Wood, Robert Zeyha and Darick Zieroth.

Recommended Stories For You

Students enrolled in these programs are eligible for NAEHS membership. They commonly demonstrate perseverance, quality work and excellent work ethic. Inductees included Bakken, Rowena Boone, Jerry Edwards, Silvia Marlene Galvez, Patricia Gonzalez, Le, Heping Li, Gonzalo Luna, Cang Luu Luz, Maria Martinez, Henry Porter, Hau Tran and Maria Venegas.

Like the NAEHS, there were 13 individuals recognized as College and Career Transition students, including Claudia Aguilar, McKenna Chiarella, Griggs, Maria Lopez, Sandra Mata, Maide Navarro, Blanca Rico, Evangelina Romero, Carmen Rubio and Pendergrass for certified nursing assistant; Karla Beltran in phlebotomy; Michael Peregrina in welding; and Manuel Martinez in machine tool technology.

Angela Holt, program coordinator for Adult Literacy & Language at WNC, imparted opening and closing comments, while WNC President Vincent Solis delivered the celebration address and WNC HSE instructor Hallie Murphy provided the keynote address.