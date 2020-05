Western Nevada College honors Fernley, Fallon graduates

Although Western Nevada College has delayed its commencement ceremony to honor its 2020 graduation class because of COVID-19, the college is proud to announce and congratulate its list of graduates.

Following spring semester 2020, 650 students have graduated with 692 degrees and certificates.

WNC’s Jump Start College included 94 graduates. These students earned their associate degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas.

WNC’s class of 2020 includes:

Fallon

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — BUSINESS — ACCOUNTING

Holly Rose Meader

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Steven Allocco, Krysta Lynn Page

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC DESIGN

Mark L. Weaselboy

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Jenny Anderson, Courtney Marie Clay, Caitlynn Dennis, Nzonge Ekane, Alyshia Fairbanks, Shannon Ashley Roop, Heide Tapia, Cecilia Valenzuela, Cammi Whitaker, Cierra Worring

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — COMPUTER INFORMATION

Carey Allen Hack, Mary Nash

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Desirae Lynn Blunt, Robert Kenneth Breault, Andrew Alan Carroll, Kate Liana Dunkin, Michaela Flick, Karley Frederick, Lewis M. Garcia, Amanda Fay Impastato, Sidney Dakoda Jaques, Madison Larum, Jason Michael Lassiter, Jessica Dynel McQueary, Rebekah Lee Orozco, Raven Michelle Pascale, Amber Louise Revels, Emily Carolynn Richards, Kristy Liza Rios, Dalynne Michelle Rueda, Hamilton Jacob Sommer, Ashley Jean Sorensen, Maximus Gallo Swan, Hailey Paige Thibault, Meagan Victoria Trinidad, Maria Kathryn Whitaker, Elizabeth Williams, Kynja Woods

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Owen Scott Palmer

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Joseph David Floyd Hill, Lindsay S. Regan, Tanner Chad Stritenberger, Dylan Gene Wallace

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Benjamin David Andersen, Braden William Benecke, Courtney Lynn, Binand, Aspen Claire Easter, Jacob Evans, Conor L. Keitz, Shelby Lynn McCart, Savannah Lee Robinson

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — GRAPHIC DESIGN

Michaela Flick

Fernley

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — BUSINESS — MANAGEMENT

Albert David Torres

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GENERAL BUSINESS

Albert David Torres

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC DESIGN

Jolene Brown

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Celeste Lin Condie, Karlyn R. Hawley, Alexis Lenore Joyner, Emma Rose Parsons, Daria-Michaela Powell, Aaron J. Robins III, Gabriel Wilson

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Adrian Anthony Avila, Alyssa Michelle Bixby, Bridgette N. Carlson, Ethan Clark, Amanda Suzanne Hulsey, Dalton Shane Kinamon, Sabrina Louise McCallum, Kacie R. Meisner, Lia Ojendyk, Christina Perry, Bryanna Rae Timmsen, Sariah E. Warren

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — GRAPHIC DESIGN

Jolene Brown

Hawthorne

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Emmalee Jessica Going, Hillary Pellett

Nixon

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Chayslin Keeana-Marie Lee

Silver Springs

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

Leticia Navarro

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Richard Anthony Fratto III

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Sara Danielle Perez, Roberto Aurelio Rodriguez

Stagecoach

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — GENERAL INDUSTRIAL

James Garrison

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Renee Lamendola

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

James Garrison

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Miguel Angel Pacheco