Western Nevada College hosts Sept. 11 events Thursday, Friday

It’s been nearly two decades since the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda crashed hijacked passenger airplanes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

To remember the 2,977 lives lost in that tragedy, the Western Nevada College Veterans Resource Center and Wildcat Veterans Club is inviting students, staff and the community to attend commemorative 9-11 anniversary events on Thursday and Friday on the Carson City campus.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, the public is invited to join the WNC campus in a Flag Planting event at 8:45 a.m. in front of the Bristlecone Building. To honor the lives lost in this tragedy, 2,977 mini American flags will be planted in the lawn near the flagpole by the roundabout that fronts Bristlecone.

“These flags will be a reminder of the loss we suffered, as well as the endearing spirit our country demonstrated,” said VRC Coordinator Vincent Rivera.

On Friday, Sept. 11, exhibits and an informational presentation are planned in and outside of the Cedar Building. The information desk outside Cedar will present an exploration of what news was important to the country at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, vs. what news was important to Americans a minute later at 8:46 a.m.

In addition, in the middle stairwell of the Cedar Building there will be a display of various information pertaining to the attacks, the aftermath and the rebuilding process the U.S. went through.

A modified exhibit will be presented on the first floor of the Cedar Building for those unable to utilize the stairwell presentation.

Participants in both events will be asked to follow campus rules of wearing a face covering and social distancing themselves from others.

“We welcome all students, staff and community members to come assist in the flag planting and view our exhibits,” Rivera said.

For information, contact Rivera at vincent.rivera@wnc.edu.