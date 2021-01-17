Western Nevada College News: Annual report shows Foundation’s importance

Who engages the community about philanthropic opportunities at Western Nevada College?

Why do WNC students have more than a half million dollars in scholarships available to them last year and in 2021?

Why is WNC able to improve facilities for student learning and create new programs to help fill workforce needs in Northern Nevada?

If you answered WNC Foundation on all three accounts, you’re right.

WNC Foundation’s 25-member board is responsible for developing resources in support of WNC by creating community partnerships, encouraging philanthropy and strengthening the relationships between the college and communities it serves.

Each December, WNC Foundation is responsible for presenting its fundraising efforts to the Nevada System of Higher Education. This transparency reveals how much good is being done to grow the college and support student success well into the future.

WNC Foundation contributed more money for the benefit of Western Nevada College in FY20 than ever before with total contributions topping $2.1 million. This funding supported a biology laboratory remodeling project, a mobile manufacturing unit, student scholarships as well as many other college and student needs.

“WNC Foundation was pleased to award our highest dollar amount of scholarships in the history of the foundation with a 29 percent year-over-year increase for the 2018-19 academic year. We are sincerely grateful to all of the many donors that contributed to this accomplishment for the benefit of our students,” said WNC Foundation Executive Director Niki Gladys, who indicated that 348 scholarships were presented to 248 students totaling $547,048.

A total of $1,469,963 in cash gifts were raised from individuals, corporations and foundations for the year ending June 30, 2020 (FY20). An additional $55,531 of in-kind gifts were raised including an ambulance donated by Metro West Ambulance to help support WNC’s new Paramedicine program. The WNC Foundation’s events raised more than $100,000 in unrestricted revenue.

The Foundation assisted WNC by securing financial support for the following capital projects throughout FY20:

• WNC Foundation raised nearly $800,000 to build a mobile manufacturing training unit that will impact workforce development by training rural students on manufacturing practices. Funding was secured from William N. Pennington Foundation, Tesla, Wells Fargo and WINN through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

• Funding for renovations to the Biology Laboratory that was relocated to the Aspen Building began in FY19 and concluded in FY20. This $1.35 million project was generously funded through the William N. Pennington Foundation and was completed under budget and on time. Remaining funds were approved for use in renovating the hallway space outside the laboratory.

• Following a survey to better understand student food and housing insecurity, WNC Foundation secured funding for a food pantry that began supplying nonperishable toiletries and groceries to students in need. This initiative was funded through a grant from NV Energy Foundation, a donation from Visiting Angels and a generous gift from University Police Services.

Total assets for WNC Foundation grew to $4,545,500 by the end of FY20. To review the full report, go to WNC.edu/foundation.

For more information about the Foundation and ways to contribute to WNC initiatives and students, phone 775-445-3240 or email foundation@wnc.edu.

WNC Continuing Ed Program Offering More Career Training

Western Nevada College has revamped its Continuing Education program and is now geared toward providing career training and professional development, as well as offering a variety of personal enrichment classes like it has in the past. Many students qualify to have their course costs fully covered through community partnerships, and all Continuing Education students can now check out Google Chromebooks, receive bus passes to cover transportation needs and access tutors for assistance with coursework.

“The focus of our program has always been meeting the needs of our community, said program coordinator Lauren Slemenda. “We are thrilled about these new developments, which offer us the flexibility to meet students where they’re at and help them get where they want to be.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all training programs and classes are being presented online at this time.

For students looking to start a new career or gain skills to advance their existing career, choose from Advanced Career Training programs that WNC is now offering.

Among the online choices is a CCA Medical Billing and Coding program. The program covers Medical Terminology, Health Care Law and Medicare and prepares you to take your national certification exam. CCA Medical Billing and Coding can be completed in less than a year and covers 340 total class hours. WNC provides a student adviser and ongoing career placement assistance. Learn more about the program at https://bit.ly/39dQHq2.

Other Advanced Career Training Programs now available are:

• Certified Professional Life Coach: Professional life coaching has grown into a $2 billion industry, with demand for certified life coaches on the rise. More and more, organizations are hiring coaches to help their employees develop leadership capabilities and increase performance and productivity. This life coach certification course teaches the critical skills needed to establish a successful business.

• Pharmacy Technician: Pharmacy technicians support licensed pharmacists in providing health care to patients. Train to enter this rapidly growing field with this respected online program.

• Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Green Belt: This course bundle will introduce you to the Six Sigma process of improvement and prepare you for the first two levels of certification, yellow belt and green belt.

• Certified Administrative Professional: Prepare to take the Certified Administrative Professional exam offered by the International Association of Administrative Professionals with this fully online program, which covers a broad selection of skills and knowledge to prepare you to work effectively as an administrative assistant.

• Certified Electronic Health Records Specialist: Unlock the door to an up-and-coming career with this fully online program from the National Healthcareer Association. This course will prepare you for the Electronic Health Record Specialist Certification exam and your exam fees are included in your registration cost.

• Certified Medical Administrative Assistant: Contribute to the smooth flow of patients through a medical office as a skilled-multitasker. This online program will prepare to become a Certified Medical Administrative Assistant through the National Healthcareer Association. Your course fee includes the cost of the certification exam.

• Freight Broker/Agent Training: Become a part of the exciting trucking, freight logistics and transportation industries as a licensed freight broker or freight broker agent. This online program will provide you the knowledge and resources you need to break into the shipping industry and obtain your brokerage licensing/authority from the federal government.

• Grant Writing: Learn the essentials of writing or acquiring grants for private, public or government use with this comprehensive online course.

• Retail Customer Service Skills Training: Prepare for a career where you will always be in demand with the skills and knowledge to work in retail customer service.

Many of these programs can be completed in 6 months or less, with tuition including all course learning materials. Students who complete the course with a passing score receive a Certificate of Completion from WNC Continuing Education. Financial assistance may be available for those who qualify. Contact WNC’s admissions counselor via email at Kelly.pierce@cengage.com or by phone at (887) 221-5151.

WNC’s Continuing Education Program is also offering professional development courses such as Homeschool with Success, Creating A Classroom Website, Introduction to Google Analytics, Achieving Success with Difficult People, and more.

Online personal enrichment classes are also being tendered such as Blogging and Podcasting for Beginners, Keys to Successful Money Management, Lose Weight and Keep It Off, Learn How to Buy and Sell on E-Bay, Stocks, Bonds and Investing: Oh, My!, Introduction to Interior Design, and more.

For more information, phone 775-445-4210, visit wnc.edu/continuingeducation or email conted@wnc.edu.

Enhance Your Career at WNC in 2021

What better time to make a few changes in your life than the start of a new year?

Start 2021 by furthering your education and working toward a professional career that sparks an interest.

Western Nevada College’s Spring Semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 25. Students can choose from a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes from the schedule that can be accessed at wnc.edu/class-schedule.

New students should get started immediately at wnc.edu/starthere/ to prepare for registration. Full scholarships are available for the spring semester for students pursuing degrees or certificates in manufacturing, machine tooling, automotive services, welding, EMS, CNA and other career and technical fields. Visit WNC.edu/scholarships to learn more.

WNC Observatory Team Marvels at ‘Great Conjunction’ of Planets

Wow!

When all of the coordinates line up in space, it can really provide us with some spectacular viewing pleasures and insight into the mysteries of science and astronomy.

That was the case on the winter solstice on Dec. 21, when the plants of Jupiter and Saturn aligned, and to the human eye, appeared to nearly touch each other.

Although these giant gas planets align every 20 years, this is the first time they have come so close to each other in 397 years, according to Jack C. Davis Observatory Director Dr. Thomas Herring, who also serves as a physics professor at Western Nevada College. But that conjunction in 1623 wasn’t visible to people on Earth because it occurred during the day. Herring said that the last time the “Great Conjunction” occurred at night was about 800 years ago.

“That this one happened on the solstice (longest night of the year for the Northern Hemisphere) made it extra special,” Herring said. “Upcoming great conjunctions in 2040 and 2060 will not be particularly close. We’ll have to wait for March 15, 2080, for an event that will likely be even better with the two planets getting even closer.”

Dr. Herring and several volunteers observed the seldom-seen celestial event through high-powered telescopes at JCDO on the WNC campus. They took pictures, including those by volunteer Omar Garza, so they could share the event with the college campus and public.

“We all took some time to just observe visually as well. Even the naked eye view was of interest. However, seeing these big planets in the same telescope eyepiece view was really extraordinary,” he said.

While Jupiter and Saturn appeared to nearly collide to viewers on Earth, they really weren’t that close to each other.

“They just look close in the sky, but even during the conjunction they were still 456 million miles apart,” Dr. Herring said.

Of the two planets, Dr. Herring said that Jupiter can impact Earth more.

“They do have some effect on the rest of the solar system gravitationally, especially Jupiter,” he said. “Overall, the effects are small. At most an asteroid or comet might have its orbit slightly altered. All of the gas giants are large enough to occasionally ‘throw a rock or snowball’ at us by changing the orbits of these smaller objects. This is one of many reasons we should keep an eye on anything we see come close to Earth and keep tracking them even if we don’t think that they pose much threat upon first being discovered. Small deviations in orbits can change the likelihood of them hitting us in the future.”

JCDO hasn’t been able to hold a public event since the health pandemic hit in March and plans to resume gatherings at the observatory are uncertain.

“The safety of students, staff, volunteers and the community are much more important,” he said. “We have been keeping up with maintenance and attempting to get some remote viewing capabilities up and running. We are dedicated to getting something working as soon as we can so that we can share some views of the universe with the public as safely and as soon as possible.”

Until then, Dr. Herring said there is always something going on in the universe that the public can view and enjoy. Here are some to put on your calendar:

• Jan. 24-28: Mercury most visible in the evening sky — Look West just after sunset for the best views of planet Mercury. It should be visible just above the mountains for a few minutes.

• May 26: Lunar Eclipse — Nevada viewers will have a chance to observe most of a total lunar eclipse at 4:18 a.m. PDT. Despite not being able to see the onset of the penumbral shadow, Northern Nevadans should see most of the event. “We will hope for good public health outcomes so that we can share this event with the public at the JCDO,” Dr. Herring said. “In any case, we’ll have our usual crew of dedicated volunteers capturing images to share with the public.”