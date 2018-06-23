Western Nevada College News & Notes: Reach for the Stars set for Aug. 11

Get ready for the outing of the summer.

There are a number of reasons to make a reservation to attend the Reach for the Stars Gala on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Western Nevada College Foundation's third annual gala raises money for the college's students and academic programs and provides attendees with an unforgettable night under the stars at the Jack C. Davis Observatory.

This year, attendees will be treated to a full dinner. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will also be served and the band Trippin' King Snakes will provide dancers with the tunes to groove. There's also an opportunity to learn about the Perseid meteor shower and stargaze through the observatory's state-of-the-art telescopes. All of the fun starts at 6 p.m.

Event sponsors include Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Southwest Gas, Briggs Electric, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Glen Eagles, Nevada State Bank, Quick Space and United Federal Credit Union. Event sponsorships are available by calling 775-445-3239.

Purchase tickets by calling the WNC Foundation office at 775-445-3240. Individual tickets are $120 per person, $225 per couple and $1,000 per table of 10.

Sponsorships Available for WNC Golf Classic

Don't miss a chance to support one of the area's most entertaining and longest-running golf tournaments with the opportunity contribute to your community while you're at it.

Sponsorships are available for the 19th annual Western Nevada College Foundation Golf Classic scheduled for Sept. 28 at Toiyabe Golf Club.

The scramble tournament, presented by the Northern Nevada Development Authority and Blockchains, supports workforce development in the region by helping educate students to meet the growing labor demands in industries such as manufacturing, cyber security, nursing, welding and automotive.

Participating golfers can expect tee prizes, a BBQ, an awards ceremony, on-course refreshments, raffle prizes, closest-to-the-pin and hole-in-one prizes and team photos. And the famous Margarita Hole is back by popular demand!

Hole-in-one prizes are available on every par three hole sponsored by Campagni Automotive Group and Dixon Golf.

Toiyabe Golf Club is hosting the tournament and is located at 19 Lightning W Ranch Road in Washoe Valley.

For more information, phone 775-445-3240 or go to http://www.wnc.edu/foundation/golf-classic.

Foundation Presenting Automotive, Machine Tooling, Welding and Manufacturing Scholarships

WNC Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from individuals interested in pursuing careers in machine tooling, automotive, welding and manufacturing for fall semester.

Full scholarships make it possible to gain skills and start working in some of Nevada's most high-demand industries.

Applying is fast and easy. Apply now at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarship/apply/.

Deaf Community Expert Leads Interpreting Workshop at WNC

Who better to receive sign language assessment and training from than the person who co-authored the nationally recognized Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment (EIPA)?

Western Nevada College hosted a sign language interpreting training and assessment workshop presented by the Nevada Department of Education and Carson City School District last week. Leading the workshop for K-12 interpreters was none other than Kevin Williams, who shared a wealth of knowledge and experience related to mainstream, interpreted education of deaf children in America.

Williams has worked professionally in the deaf community for more than 35 years and besides co-authoring the EIPA, he established the EIPA Diagnostic Center at Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Twenty-six participating interpreters were instructed in American Sign Language/English linguistics, bilingual education and interpreting theory over the course of the five-day workshop.

Nevada has adopted the EIPA to evaluate the skills and preparedness of interpreters to work in school settings. Many interpreters struggle to meet and exceed the high standard Nevada has set for its interpreters. Williams spent time demystifying and providing practical solutions to aid interpreters in representing their skill set. He even offered his time each day after the workshops for 1-on-1 mentoring sessions. Many interpreters took advantage of this opportunity and had personal breakthroughs of understanding.

"Beyond the instruction that took place, Mr. Williams' heart and passion to lift educational interpreters upward and onward was a profound and meaningful thread woven throughout the workshop," said Jesse Palmer, ASL instructor at WNC and an interpreter specialist for Carson City School District. "The perception of "us" (interpreters) and "they" (assessment raters/administrators) was greatly altered for many of the participants. The short-term hopes of an improved EIPA score have been paired with a renewed long-term goal of improved language access and education for the deaf and hard-of-hearing children we have the privilege and responsibility to work with."

The weeklong workshops helped prepare local interpreters for their subsequent EIPA exam.

For more information regarding the Deaf Studies or Interpreting Licensure Preparation, call the Career and Technical Education Division at 775-445-4272 or visit https://www.wnc.edu/degrees/aas-ds/ for Deaf Studies and https://www.wnc.edu/degrees/cl-cl-ds/ for interpreting.

Counselors, Advisers Available to Help Students Register During Summer

Fall classes begin on Monday, Aug. 27, but it's important that individuals to register early so they can enroll in the classes they want and start college on the right foot.

WNC's counselors and academic advisers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist students with their schedules.

Browse classes at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule. If you are planning to attend WNC for the first time, get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.