Western Nevada College News & Notes: Vincent Solis takes over as president

Another chapter in Western Nevada College leadership is underway. Vincent R. Solis began his WNC presidency July 2.

Solis is dedicating his first months to learning more about the college and its faculty and staff, as well meeting with community groups and leaders, leading up to the start of fall semester.

Solis brings more than 25 years of service in higher education to WNC. Most recently he served as the senior vice president of Academic and Student Services at Laredo Community College in Laredo, Texas.

His higher education background includes extensive leadership in instruction and academic affairs, student services, enrollment, community outreach services, dual enrollment initiatives, auxiliary business services, special projects, construction and student success/engagement/graduation programs.

Solis' primary focus as he begins his presidency is the students of WNC.

"Our goals are not only to ensure the success of students in our classrooms and academic programs but also to create students who are prepared to excel in their chosen academic fields and serve as leaders in their communities," Solis said.

The college will host a meet and greet before fall semester begins in August to allow members of the community to welcome Solis to Nevada.

Solis began his post-secondary education at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore., before transferring to Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he earned his bachelor's in psychology and sociology, a master's in psychology and his doctorate in bilingual education.

WNC Star Party to Brighten with Mars Opposition on July 28

Western Nevada College's Star Party on July 28 is going to brighten your day and provide an opportunity to see something out of the ordinary.

A Mars opposition on that evening will allow visitors to Jack C. Davis Observatory to view the Red Planet much brighter than usual. This occurs when Mars and the Sun line up on opposite sides of the Earth.

"Officially, the opposition happens July 31, but between July 27 and July 30 we'll have the best viewing," said Thomas Herring, Jack C. Davis Observatory director. "The 2018 opposition is also special since it is a perihelic opposition. This means that Mars is at its perihelion, the part of its orbit where it is closest to the Sun, and also at opposition. This will result in Mars outshining Jupiter for a few weeks before and after opposition."

The Red Planet will orbit closer to the Earth than it has in 15 years. As long as the skies are clear, viewers will see a much brighter Mars, even though the Red Planet will be nearly 36 million miles away.

Mars became noticeably brighter starting on Saturday and will remain bright through Sept. 7. Interestingly, it will become brighter in the sky than all except the Sun, Moon and Venus.

WNC's star parties normally run from sundown to 11 p.m. They're led by the Western Nevada Astronomical Society, which brings together people with an interest in astronomy.

Northern Nevada lecturer Mike Thomas will also deliver two free presentations at the observatory during July.

First, learn more about the Panay Incident on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Japan sunk the U.S. Navy ship in 1937 in the Yangtze River in China, four years prior to the countries engaging in war.

Then, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Thomas will lecture about the Science of Coincidence. This lecture will cover coincidence and casualty and some amazing documented events.

Jack C. Davis Observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.

Deadlines Nearing to Apply for Foundation Scholarships

Deadlines are approaching to apply for WNC Foundation scholarships in some of Nevada's high-demand industries.

Individuals have until Wednesday to apply for a full scholarship in machine tooling, automotive, welding or manufacturing.

Nursing students have until July 23 to apply for scholarships.

Applying is fast and easy. Apply now at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarship/apply/.

WNC Adult Literacy & Language Program to Celebrate Student Accomplishments

Western Nevada College's Adult Literacy & Language program will honor its High School Equivalency recipients, National Adult Education Honor Society inductees and college and career transition students on Friday.

The 2018 HSE Celebration & National Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. in Carson Nugget Hall in the Aspen Building at WNC.

To learn more about WNC's Adult Literacy & Language program, phone 775-445-4451.

Counselors, Advisers Available to Help Students Register During Summer

Registration for the fall semester continues throughout summer. Classes begin on Aug. 27, but it's important individuals register early so they can enroll in the classes they want and learn about resources and help available to them.

WNC's counselors and academic advisers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist students with their schedules.

Browse classes at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule. If you're planning to attend WNC for the first time, get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.