Western Nevada College News: Ryan Johnson named student employee of year

Ryan Johnson has shown dedication, reliability, punctuality and outstanding community service for WNC’s Continuing Education department. As a result, he has been selected as the college’s 2019-20 Student Employee of the Year.

Courtesy

The respect that Western Nevada College student Ryan Johnson has earned for his reliable and quality work for Continuing Education during the past 18 months has made him, to say the least, an indispensable employee.

“Ryan’s commitment to quality is perhaps is best summed up by the question I have asked him over and over since this year began: ‘Are you SURE you can’t stay another year?’” said Lauren Slemenda, Western Nevada College’s coordinator for Continuing Education.

For his dedicated and outstanding service as an assistant to the Continuing Education program, Johnson has been selected as WNC’s 2019-20 Student Employee of the Year.

“Ryan is uniquely reliable,” Slemenda said. “He arrives to work on time or early for every scheduled shift, having missed no shifts in his year and a half of service, and completes every task that’s assigned to him, without the need of reminders. He is consistent in his commitment to quality customer service, trustworthy to a fault, always prepared, manages his commitments effectively and communicates thoroughly.”

Johnson was among 14 student employees nominated for the award and will receive a WNC Student Leadership Scholarship.

“This award means so much to me in the sense of the community,” Johnson said. “Without the amazing people I met through working at the college, I wouldn’t have gotten to be friends with all of them! Not to mention how safe and loved I feel from the people who respond with the same amount of energy that I have!”

Student employees play key roles on Western Nevada College campuses, dedicating themselves to helping students and visitors.

“The quality of Ryan’s work is most evident in his enthusiastic customer service,” Slemenda said. “As a department that relies exclusively on student enrollments for our funding, it is important that every customer who calls or stops by is greeted with a positive attitude, feels confident in the competence of our employees and knows that their business is a priority for us. Ryan has a true talent for customer service and refined his skills over the past year and a half to become someone our students rely on and appreciate for his positivity and helpfulness.”

Being part of the Continuing Education team has allowed Johnson to develop his skills and prove his dedication to the college.

“Working in Continuing Education has meant the world to me,” Johnson said. “Aside from having such an understanding, caring and amazing boss, I had my work cut out for me since we were the only two running it at the time. However, this gave me plenty of chances to prove how much of a hard worker I was and enjoy working at the college all at once.”

In addition to Johnson, the following students were nominated for the 2019-20 WNC Student Employee of the Year: Angela Mitchell, Nursing & Allied Health; Aurora De La Torre, Latino Outreach; Daniel Ledezma, Controller’s Office; Desirae Blunt-Lamkey, Fallon campus; Evelin Ortega Quintero, Counseling Services; Giselle Andrade, Information Marketing Services; Guadalupe DeSantiago, Dini Library; Juan Carrillo, Facilities; Kayla Villegas, Financial Aid; Lesly Sanchez, Financial Aid; Lily Barajas-Rodriguez, Digital Campus Tech; Lorena Jimenez, Admissions & Records; Marisol Lopez, Financial Aid.

Counseling helping students work through challenges

Our Counseling/Advising office continues to help students adjust to life online.

Students in need of advisement should call 775-445-3267 (main counseling line). All of Counseling Services’ calls have been forwarded to that number. It is being answered remotely.

Stress and anxiety during times of uncertainty are natural, and WNC’s Counseling Services team members are trained to help you work through any challenges you are having.

With Summer and Fall semester registration underway, Counseling Services is more than ready to help. Students can schedule a phone appointment or a virtual appointment in Google Hangouts with a counselor. A counselor will conduct an appointment as usual. Counselors are trying to keep meetings as close to the in-office appointments as possible. Advisers will assist students in picking their classes, as well as helping them register on the spot.

Students awarded more than $2.9 million in financial assistance

The Financial Assistance Office is pleased to announce that more than $2.9 million has already been awarded to students for the 2020-21 Academic Year in the form of federal, state and institutional grant and work-study awards.

In addition, the college will be receiving $681,000 in CARES Act funds to help students who have experienced a disruption in education related to COVID-19.

Students who are considering enrolling in Summer 2020 and would like to learn more about receiving a Pell Grant during the summer term should visit the Financial Aid webpage at wnc.edu/financial/

The office is also busy processing student files for next year and encourages all students to apply and complete their financial aid file early. The FAO will continue to run awarding cycles on a weekly basis to help students understand their eligibility for 2020-21 aid and will continue to award additional aid programs as funds are available.

Students who have not yet completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) should complete the application as soon as possible at FAFSA.GOV. Students who have already completed their FAFSA should ensure they have completed all required to-do lists as soon as possible. Students can monitor their file in their myWNC student portal; most all forms and requirements can be completed electronically.

Staff is ready and available to help. Students may email us anytime at finaid1@wnc.edu to get general assistance with questions. Students can also schedule a phone appointment to receive a call at a time that is convenient.

New Wildcats always welcome. registration for summer, fall underway

Admissions and Records is offering full services through the campus closure. Staff is available to take phone calls during regular business hours and are happy to assist current, new and former students.

Staff is dedicated to summer and fall registration, which started the week of April 6 for returning students and on April 13 for new students. Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/. The class schedule is available online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Students may submit forms online when available and can send others by fax, scan and email, or by mail. We are processing transcript orders and all services as usual.

Contact Admissions & Records at 775-445-3277 or admissions.records@wnc.edu.

Virtual Veterans Center provides services through Zoom

Looking for a way to stay connected while practicing social distancing? The Veterans Resource Center has you covered with our Virtual Center!

Earlier this month, the Virtual Veterans Center debuted on Zoom with operating hours from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The virtual center is open to all students, friends and family. So, please don’t be shy, access one of the provided links to say hi, hang out with the Wildcat Veterans Student Club … play board games?

If you have questions regarding either school or VA benefits, there will be a team member to assist you.

You can find the daily links to our virtual center at https://www.instagram.com/western_nevada_wildcat_vets/ and https://twitter.com/AwareVet.

EMS, Paramedic programs receive boost from governor’s office

Western Nevada College recently received a $204,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology OSIT to help support the emergency medical services and paramedic programs through the end of this fiscal year.

Online ASL class reaching students all over Northern Nevada

With the support of WNC, American Sign Language is now being offered online, making its successful debut this spring with Margaret Craig serving as an instructor. ASL I was a huge success, reaching students in Sparks, Reno, Fernley, Fallon, Yerington, Minden, Gardnerville, Dayton and Carson City.

The class has even reached a student who is homebound and only dreamt about taking ASL, as well as students who are responsible for younger siblings, single mothers and students who can’t afford gas or do not have access to transportation. It has reached teachers who have a deaf student in their classroom, a nonverbal student and an autistic student who cannot take classes in the traditional setting because they struggle focusing due to the external noise that they experience in a classroom setting.

All of the students taking ASL online have been celebrating National Deaf History Month and the people who helped nurture this beautiful and amazing language.