Western Nevada College notes: Spring semester starts Monday

Time is running out for individuals who want to take classes at WNC for spring semester.

Classes begin on Monday, Jan. 25, but if you are a first-time student at the college there are some necessary requirements that must be completed before you can register for classes. Get started at wnc.edu/starthere/.

Students can take classes in person, flex and online, and there are a variety of courses being offered, including photography, yoga, aviation, psychology, fiction writing, astronomy classes, and more.

For a complete list of 2021 spring semester classes being offered, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

The last day that students can add full-term classes through their MyWNC account is Friday, Jan. 29. After this date, a late registration form with instructor approval must be submitted to Admissions and Records.

Soroptimist International selects Ramirez, Gladys as ‘Women Helping Women’ honorees

When you encourage young women to become the first in their families to attend college and make this dream possible to them by providing scholarships, then you are doing an exceptional job of growing and enriching your community.

Western Nevada College’s Lupe Ramirez and Niki Gladys are doing just that and much more. Soroptimist International of Carson City has taken notice of their dedication to women and girls in the community by recognizing them among its eight “Women Helping Women” honorees for 2021.

Honorees are made up of local employees, board members and volunteers who have provided their expertise, time, compassion and motivation to help other women, as well as girls.

Other women in the community who will be honored are Katie Leao Geiser, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada; Dr. Betsy Card, Tahoe Carson Radiology; Suzanne Crawford, victim and witness administrator for the Carson City District Attorney’s Office; Tiffany Kenison, executive director for Miss Carson City and Outstanding Teen Pageant; Victoria S. Mendoza, executive director and managing attorney for Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevada; Jessica Weisser, youth empowerment coordinator for Xquisite. Many may recall that Leao is a former executive director of WNC Foundation.

The eight women will be honored during the “Women Helping Women” recognition event on Feb. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

Ramirez was tasked with improving WNC’s college graduation rate for the area’s Latino population in 2010, leading to the creation of the Latino Cohort (now the Latino Leadership Academy). The academy eases students’ transition from high school to college by helping them make this a full-time commitment, as well as helping them overcome cultural obstacles. Additionally, the academy provides students with a structured two-year academic plan and helps then access financial aid and scholarships to make this possible.

“Working with every student who joins the Latino Leadership Academy is the highlight of my day at work,” Ramirez said. “When the students graduate, I get a ‘thank you’ from them. I never expected that one of my former students would recommend to her employer that they nominate me for such a prestigious award! I am humbly moved by this recognition!”

For her impact on the community, Ramirez was selected as the Nevada ACT College and Career Readiness Postsecondary Nevada State Champion of the Year for 2018. Ramirez also is a trustee for K-12 students in the Carson City School District and was recently chosen as the 2020 New School Board Member of the Year by the Nevada Association of School Boards.

As the executive director for institutional development at WNC since 2016, Gladys sets the strategic direction for Western Nevada College in fundraising and special events, in alignment with the college’s mission and strategic goals. Gladys and the college’s fundraising efforts provide $600,000 in scholarships to students annually. Prior to leading the foundation, Gladys served as a trustee on the Foundation Board for seven years. In 2019, the WNC Foundation received the Pioneer Award (Boundary Peak Exceptional Nonprofit Award) from the Northern Nevada Development Authority for its extraordinary growth in funding streams, active board involvement, presence in the community and support of workforce development initiatives.

“Working with our talented Board of Directors over the past few years to increase scholarship support for WNC students and grow funding to our Foundation has been inspiring. Being recognized for this work is quite humbling; I appreciate WNC for nominating me and the Soroptimists for creating such a wonderful event,” Gladys said.

The Carson City community is invited to join the celebration of these women who are providing outstanding support, care, mentoring and encouragement to other women or girls. To attend via Zoom, the cost is $25 for one login/attendee. Additional household attendee packages are available for $15 for each additional person in your household who plans to attend. Visit http://www.sicarsoncity.org for more details and online purchasing.

Former acting president’s wisdom, guidance to be missed

Losing someone with the guidance, wisdom and grace under fire consistently exhibited by Mark Ghan just isn’t replaceable at any college.

Fortunately for Western Nevada College, the former acting president and longtime vice president has decided to serve as a consultant to the college as he ventures into retirement this year.

Ghan has specialized in serving WNC’s legal counsel needs and overseeing special projects during his time at WNC. But he has been so much more to the college community than a crisis manager.

“I know this is a big step for you. I wanted to thank you for your many years of service to Western, to our students, our faculty, all of our team members; you have put in lots of years and you have had an amazing run in the system, at Western,” said WNC President Vincent Solis. “Thank you for your guidance, mentorship over the last couple of years, I really appreciate everything. I wish you nothing but the best in your retirement. This will always be your home.”

During his 15 years at WNC, Ghan served as acting president of the college in 2017-18 after being appointed by the NSHE Board of Regents following then-President Chester Burton’s resignation. He served as the college’s vice president for administrative services and general counsel from 2013-17. Prior to that, he was the college’s vice president for human resources and general counsel from 2006 to 2013 and general counsel for WNC, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College and the Desert Research Institute from 2005-06.

Ghan received a B.A. in English from Western New Mexico University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Santa Clara School of Law. He recently earned another master’s degree in Urban Leadership.

“I am grateful to former President Carol Lucey for giving me the opportunity to come to work full time at WNC in 2006,” Ghan said. “I feel fortunate to have worked for her, for former President Chet Burton and for current President Vince Solis. I have been blessed to have worked with so many smart and capable faculty and staff, people dedicated to serving students and changing lives, and for whom work at WNC is more of a calling than a job. Although I have been involved in many different issues over the years, the highlight of my time at WNC was my year as acting president and the privilege that afforded me to preside over the commencement ceremony in 2018.

“I am looking forward to having more time to read and think, to take longer hikes, and to spend more time with my family, especially my granddaughter.”

NSHE welcomes 4 new regents

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents welcomed four new members at a swearing in ceremony officiated by Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver on Jan. 15.

The virtual ceremony welcomed Lois Tarkanian (District 2), Byron Brooks (District 3), Patrick Boylan (District 5) and Joseph Arrascada (District 10) to the 13-member board.

“We are excited to welcome the new regents to our board and look forward to serving NSHE’s more than 100,000 students and our faculty and staff,” Regents Chair Mark Doubrava said. “Even as Nevada’s public higher education system faces significant challenges due to the pandemic and resulting economic downturn, I believe there are quite a few opportunities for our system and institutions to improve in the areas of student access and success, closing the achievement gap for critical populations, workforce development and research.”

In November, the four new members were elected to the 13-member Nevada Board of Regents, which governs the Nevada System of Higher Education, its eight institutions and more than 100,000 students.

Elected to serve a six-year term, the 13 Regents govern NSHE, set policies and approve budgets for Nevada’s public system of higher education, including four community colleges, one state college, two universities and one research institute. The eight institutions are the College of Southern Nevada; Desert Research Institute; Great Basin College; Nevada State College; Truckee Meadows Community College; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; University of Nevada, Reno; and WNC.