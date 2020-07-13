Western Nevada College offers comforts of home to students in uncertain times

The Davison family has another connection to WNC because of Taylor’s desire to learn local for her second year of college.

Courtesy

Many high school seniors and current college students will have difficult decisions to make before entering or resuming their college education this fall.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the way instruction is delivered, many students are waiting to see what colleges and universities are planning for their mode of instruction for fall semester and what contingencies are in place.

While that course delivery will likely include a combination of in-person and online instruction, some college students are electing to remain closer to home because of the uncertainty that the health crisis has created.

“Western Nevada College continues to be a great option for students locally to start and continue their post-secondary education,” said WNC Provost and Vice President of Finance Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe. “Now, in light of the pandemic, WNC is an option for students who completed their first year of college away but are uncertain about the coming year. We encourage students to continue their education so they make progress in their program, and WNC continues to be a solution closer to home.”

Previously, Taylor Davison, a 2019 Sierra Lutheran High School graduate, attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where her older sister, Clare, will be a senior this fall. Taylor decided earlier this year that she wanted to go to school closer to home and enrolled in her hometown college — Western Nevada College — for a summer class and for fall semester.

“Nancy and I are very excited that Taylor has opted to stay local to attend WNC; it’s a great fit for her,” said Sean Davison, Taylor’s father and a Carson City businessman who is on WNC Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “Health and safety are an issue. It gives me some comfort, with her being at home, being close to take care of your children. My wife and I tend to be pretty paternalistic. We’re grateful that, with all of the uncertainty going on in the world, there is more certainty with her being at home.”

For students weighing the uncertainties of leaving Northern Nevada to attend college, WNC offers the comfort of smaller class sizes and more affordable tuition costs, among other amenities. There is a possibility that students could go away to college and find out that all of their classes will be delivered online.

“There’s been uncertainty about how colleges are going to be taught for some time,” Davison said. “WNC makes fantastic sense from a financial perspective and they have great instructors and faculty.”

For Taylor, her familiarity with WNC and what the college has to offer made her decision to transfer easier.

“She has a lot of connections at WNC,” Davison said. “She knows Niki Gladys from volunteering with the Foundation. She knows faculty members such as (Professor of Geosciences) Winnie Kortemeier. She’s doing really well in her summer class and I can’t wait for her to love her classes in the fall.”

Students who would like to transfer to WNC or change their plans out of high school still have time to register for fall semester.

“There is still plenty of time to enroll at Western Nevada College for the fall semester!” said WNC Director of Admissions & Records/Registrar Dianne Hilliard. “Prospective students can stay closer to home and take classes at WNC at a lower cost than a university. Recent high school graduates and anyone who wants to take classes can apply for admission now, meet with a counselor and register for fall classes that start on Aug. 31. We still have plenty of open classes to choose from. WNC offers a range of classes for students who wish to transfer to a university, learn new skills for employment opportunities, obtain a certificate or associate degree or expand their knowledge for personal enrichment.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a counselor, phone 775-445-3267 or email counseling@wnc.edu.

Get Out and Golf for education on Sept. 25

As our community recovers economically, employers will require different skills for their employees. At the same time, students will need more financial assistance to earn degrees and certificates in high-demand and evolving industries.

By participating in the 21st annual Golf for Education Tournament presented by Western Nevada College’s Foundation this fall, participants can support both of these workforce development needs while helping revive the Sierra Region’s economy.

The fun-filled Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 25 at beautiful Toiyabe Golf Club offers the opportunity to golf competitively and give back simultaneously. Help WNC students pursue certification and degrees in advanced manufacturing, IT and healthcare, as well as professional careers in new programs such as cyber-security and paramedicine.

Customize a sponsorship to showcase your company. This includes your company name appearing on the event banner and program, recognition at the BBQ, a team entry of four players and two tee signs.

Participants in the Golf Classic will be treated to great tee prizes, hole-in-one and long drive prizes, a delicious BBQ luncheon, an awards ceremony, plenty of on-course refreshments, raffle prizes, team photos and much more. The cost is $125 per player, $480 per four-player team, $700 for a business team sponsorship or $30 to attend the BBQ lunch.

For entry and sponsorship information, phone 775-445-3240 or go to www.wnc.edu/foundation/golf-classic.

WNC to re-open to students, community on July 27

Students and community members will be welcomed back on WNC’s campuses starting July 27, following the college being closed for more than 4 months because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Employees began returning to campus on June 1 and the Child Development Center on the Carson City campus reopened on June 15.

At the heart of WNC’s reopening plan is ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, staff and visitors. To provide that safety the college is asking visitors to practice social distancing and wear a face covering while on WNC’s various campuses.

For more information on WNC’s reopening policies and phases, go to

https://www.wnc.edu/wnc-announces-plan-to-resume-campus-operations/.