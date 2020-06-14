Western Nevada College: Plans in place to reopen campuses

Western Nevada College Carson City campus in June 2015.

Mark Carmonne

Western Nevada College is in the process of reopening its campuses to employees, students and community members after being closed for more than three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees began returning to the college’s campuses on June 1 and WNC is working to open to serve students in July, provided that conditions necessary to reopen stay on pace. In addition, the Carson City campus’ Child Development Center is scheduled to open to its families Monday, June 15.

With reopening plans in place, the top priority for the college is the safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and community members.

For information on WNC’s reopening policies and phases, go to

https://www.wnc.edu/wnc-announces-plan-to-resume-campus-operations/.

New Health Science degree creates career opportunities

Helping others and making a difference are two of the obvious rewards of entering the healthcare field.

Now that healthcare workers and first responders are desperately needed worldwide, the timing might be right for individuals to further their education for such a rewarding career.

“Western Nevada College continues to build programs that meet the needs of our communities and due to recent events, healthcare programs are in demand even more,” said J. Kyle Dalpe, Ph.D., WNC vice president of instruction.

In addition to its highly acclaimed nursing program, and newly formed paramedicine program, WNC is now offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in Health Science.

Not only is this area of study a pathway to WNC’s nursing program, it provides the foundation for potential transfer degrees in community health, public health, health education and other related areas. It also prepares students for health-related careers in emergency medical services, laboratory technician, nursing assistant and other related careers.

“The new degree is designed to assist students at all levels to achieve everything from a certificate in a healthcare field such as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in professional nursing, and serve as pathway to a variety of careers in health care,” said Nursing & Allied Health Director Dr. Judith Cordia.

For those on a shorter education path, WNC provides certifications for those desiring to become a CNA and phlebotomist.

Individuals who are pursuing an associate degree in nursing may decide after earning the Associate of Applied Science degree in Health Science that they desire to pursue one of many transfer degrees options in healthcare.

WNC has already excelled in healthcare education.

The college’s nursing program is among the best in the state and regionally recognized, and every year our students pass the N-CLEX exam at high rates and go to work in our local hospitals or medical facilities. In February, Nursing Process selected WNC’s program as No. 1 in the West Region, which encompasses 426 nursing schools, thereby making it one of the nation’s top programs.

Two different organizations ranked WNC’s nursing program among the top 3 in Nevada for 2019. RNCareers.org ranked WNC’s program No. 2 in Nevada and among the best nursing schools in the nation with a grade of 94.3 percent. Earlier in the year, WNC’s nursing program was recognized by Registered Nursing as one of the top 3 programs in Nevada.

For more information, go to https://www.wnc.edu/degree/aas/health-science/.

More options for students in fall

Learning from the comfort and safety of home in fall 2020 is something that many students are considering.

Western Nevada College’s small class sizes, remote learning options, campuses close to home and affordability are just what students are looking for right now.

Many classes are offered online so students have more flexibility in creating their schedules for fall semester, which begins Aug. 31. By registering for classes now, students can avoid last-minute stress and the disappointment of not getting the classes they want.

This fall, flex classes provide students with more workability in their daily schedules. They give students the option of attending classes in person or online using live-streaming video technology such as Zoom or Hangouts at a designated time. Various mathematics and English courses, biology, education, environmental science, physics, and recreation and physical education classes are being offered in the flex mode.

Advisers are available Monday through Friday to help students prepare for college. Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at http://wnc.edu/welcome/. This link offers access to the class schedule, advising and other resources to prepare students for WNC.

To schedule an appointment with a counselor, phone 775-445-3267.

Experienced student government group to lead way in 2020-21

Following the Associated Students of Western Nevada spring election, students at Western Nevada College have elected to go with experienced leaders for the 2020-21 school year.

After the ASWN Election in May, five positions were determined. Gabrielle Clark will continue as president after assuming that role for the 2020 spring semester.

“I am enthusiastic, outgoing and I love connecting with everyone,” Clark said. “I am excited to be a part of the WNC and ASWN community because I love seeing the best in people and finding new ways to work together to help a greater cause.”

Also retaining their roles from the past year are treasurer Julia Cruz and senator Maria Ramirez.

“I’m very excited to be a part of ASWN for the upcoming year,” Cruz said. “I can’t wait to make an impact around our campus. But, most importantly, to help make this year one of the best!”

Officers with new roles are Michael Robinson, who will move from senator to vice president, and Addison Fredeen, who will fill the role of secretary after serving as a senator previously.

“This is my last year at WNC and I am so excited to serve ASWN and the students in this new role,” Fredeen said. “I want to help make the voice of the students at our school known and heard! I’m looking forward to being part of student government next year!”

ASWN is still looking for more senators. If you are interested, contact ASWN Adviser Heather Rikalo at heather.rikalo@wnc.edu. Rikalo has missed working with the student government leaders on campus during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“I am beyond excited to get back on campus and start working and collaborating with our newly elected ASWN officers,” said Rikalo, who also serves as interim Student Life coordinator. “Their enthusiasm is contagious and I am honored to be their adviser and look forward to supporting their growth as leaders.”

Along with providing a voice for students on campus, ASWN officers organize events on campus, serve on college committees, build leadership skills and serve the community.

Officers will begin training in June. Along with team-building exercises, ASWN officers will receive training on Robert’s Rules, Nevada Open Meeting Law, ASWN Constitution and By-Laws, shared governance, running effective meetings, managing their time, event planning and more.