Western Nevada College reopening campuses Monday

WNC campus leaders pose for a photo following the college’s drive-through graduation ceremony last month on the Carson City campus.

Courtesy

Western Nevada College has maintained service to the public remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the college is officially welcoming students and the public back to all campuses beginning Monday, July 27.

After conducting classes and business virtually since closing its three campuses to the public in mid-March, WNC has been given the OK by state officials to reopen in preparation for fall semester.

“We are ecstatic to be in the position to welcome back our students and community members to our campuses after months of preparing and planning for this day,” said WNC President Vincent Solis. “As we resume many of our normal activities on campus, we will keep in mind that the top priority for the college is the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community members.”

WNC is well-prepared for opening with new safety policies designed to protect the community. Following direction from the governor’s office, WNC is requiring face coverings throughout campus at all times. Hand sanitizer is readily available and social distancing has been arranged in each classroom. Many courses will be offered online for those more comfortable with remote instruction.

“WNC has always been innovative and flexible,” Dr. Solis said. “Throughout this pandemic, we have been able to quickly adapt and continue to serve our students. Now, we are taking the next steps to ensure our students continue to learn in the safest environments possible.”

Students and visitors will be able to meet with college personnel by appointment or walk-in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This will be a great time for high school dual-enrollment and new students to meet with counselors with the start of fall semester a little more than a month away on Aug. 31.

“I’m excited to meet with our families in person,” said director of WNC Counseling Services Piper McCarthy. “Our staff recently went through safety training and feels well-prepared to help students both in person and over the phone.”

Enrollment and other business needs can still be handled virtually through the college’s various college departments or by phoning 775-445-3000.

WNC plans to offer classes in a variety of platforms this fall to meet students’ needs, including in person, online and hybrid.