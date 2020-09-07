Western Nevada College student helps design women’s suffrage license plate

Western Nevada College graphic design student Maxine Thew won’t have to worry about her legacy as a young artist.

Starting this fall, her artwork is guaranteed to be seen every day in Nevada going forward and only the future knows when her art will no longer be visible. You see, her “everlasting” art will frequently appear on roads and freeways around the state.

Thew collaborated with the Nevada Commission for Women’s Molly Walt to create a specialty license plate to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement that provided women the right to vote. It will be released just ahead of Election Day and will be available to the public for Department of Motor Vehicle car registrations through December. The women’s suffrage movement lasted decades before it triggered the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which granted women with the right to vote in 1920.

Thew was honored to participate in the commemorative project and enjoyed meeting some of the state’s high-profile women.

“I had the honor of attending the license plate unveiling and meeting all the influential women who were behind making it happen, including the lieutenant governor,” said Thew, who works for Vital Signs in Carson City. “To be part of something so unique and historical was the cherry on top of the cake for me. And I got to work with women who are doing great things for women in Nevada. We, as women, need to recognize those who made great changes before us and do our part to make great changes for the generations of women who will come after us. The right to vote, and the privilege to choose who leads our nation, is one of the biggest ways in which we can do that.”

How did Thew even become part of this special project? It all started with a recommendation from her graphic design professor at WNC, Jayna Conkey.

“Back in May 2019, Molly Walt contacted me to find out if WNC had a student who could design the new Nevada Women’s Suffrage license plate. I immediately thought of Maxine Thew, one of my star students who was nearing completion of her graphic design degree,” Conkey said. “I knew Maxine had the ability to create a stunning design and was thrilled when I learned her design was adopted — a testament to her talent. I truly enjoyed working with Maxine and I am incredibly proud of her.”

Thew has finished her graphic design course requirements and plans to pursue completion of her Associate of Science degree when she returns to WNC this fall.

If you’d like to purchase one of these specialty license plates, send a $25 donation to Molly Walt, Department of Administration, Commission for Women, 515 E. Musser St., Suite 303, Carson City NV 89701.

WNC Credited with Making Nationally Distributed Green Business Network Guide Possible

Western Nevada College has been recognized for its role in the creation of the Green Business Network Guide, which will be distributed nationally to shepherd businesses through the necessary steps to protect others and the environment.

WNC was credited with making the national resource guide possible from federal grants it procured through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The national publication will provide businesses with insight and direction in the formation of a green business engagement program. The guide states that a green business engagement program promotes and encourages the adoption of best management practices with the aim of reducing a business’s environmental footprint and going above and beyond basic environmental compliance.

A green business engagement program also provides an opportunity for cross-community collaboration around environmental issues and topics that improve the health and well-being of a community, especially where businesses can drive economies of scale and reduce local or regional impact. Green business engagement can take a variety of forms, but the common goal is to address how a business interacts with its environment.

WNC and Nevada-based non-profit greenUP! launched a statewide Green Business Network last year and are creating a database for collecting outcomes that measure environmental performance for the state.

“WNC and greenUP! are pleased to participate in this collaborative work expanding business recognition for positive environmental actions,” said WNC Professional & Applied Technology Director Dr. Georgia White.

To read more about this program, go to https://greenbiztracker.org/site/participating.

Support Students by Sponsoring Upcoming Golf Classic

Although the field is set for the 21st annual Golf for Education scramble tournament on Friday, Sept. 25 at Toiyabe Golf Club, businesses and individuals can still show their support by sponsoring the event presented by Western Nevada College’s Foundation.

These sponsorships will go toward financially assisting students as they pursue degrees and certifications to help revive the Sierra Region’s economy. Some of the degrees and certifications that WNC students are pursuing are in high-demand and evolving industries such advanced manufacturing, IT, healthcare, cybersecurity and paramedicine.

For sponsorship information, phone 775-445-3240 or go to www.wnc.edu/foundation/golf-classic.

Child Development Center, Art Gallery Recognized in Best of Carson City

Carson City day care customers are united in who they think is the best provider in the community.

For the third year in a row, Western Nevada College’s Child Development Center has been recognized as the Nevada Appeal’s Best of Carson City top child/day care provider.

“The Child Development Center at WNC works every day to ensure the children in our care are provided with the highest-quality care possible,” said WNC Child Development Center Director Anna Lisa Acosta. “The staff are engaging with the children, follow the highest quality standards, work tirelessly to follow safety and cleaning guidelines, and so much more. We are thrilled to receive this honor for a third year in a row! Thank you for trusting us to care for your children! Best Child Care in Carson City 2018, 2019, and 2020!”

In addition, WNC’s Art Gallery took third place in the Best Art Gallery category, with Artsy Fartsy Art Gallery first and Nevada Artists’ Association second in voting.

“The Bristlecone Gallery is honored to be recognized by the Nevada Appeal’s Best of Carson City contest,” said Rachel Stiff, WNC Art Gallery coordinator and Fine Arts faculty member. “The Bristlecone Art Galleries are committed to offering a rich and diverse cultural experience to the campus community, as well as to the greater Northern Nevada area. The galleries offer people a transformative opportunity to experience life as depicted by regional and national artists. It is our goal to provide exhibitions which are inclusive of a variety of media and concepts. Exhibitions are curated to enhance lifelong learning for the student and community member guest. We also create educational opportunities for our students, as well as providing an exhibition venue for Western Nevada College student artwork.”

For a list of all winners, go to https://www.nevadaappeal.com/bestofcarsoncity2020#/gallery?group=347446.