Western Nevada College students invited to discuss key topics May 6

Western Nevada College will hold a Student Chat at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

All WNC students are invited to join the conversation through the Zoom link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72094254417?pwd=cHc0aHF6Y0NqbEhZcjBtNmZjSGVRZz09.

President Vincent Solis and the Associated Students of Western Nevada are presenting the chat, which will focus on commencement, the CARES Act, the college budget, work study/student employment, summer and fall classes, returning to campus, ASWN Elections and Open Mic Night.

To submit a question beforehand, email ASWN@wnc.edu.