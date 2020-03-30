Western Nevada College taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

WNC’s Higher Education in Prison program recently received the Social Justice Award. Attending the awards presentation were, from left, NSHE Regent Carol Del Carlo, HEP Support Specialist Kim DesRoches, HEP Coordinator Deb Conrad and NSHE Regent Laura E. Perkins.

Western Nevada College shares the concerns of our community during this challenging time. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and respond in ways to support our students, faculty, staff and community.

WNC classes are being held remotely and online through the end of spring semester. Our faculty and staff are working closely with our students through this transition, and we are providing many resources to support them.

While all campus locations are closed, the college continues to serve its students remotely using email, phone and video conferencing. Admissions, financial aid and advising/counseling, as well as the controller’s office, are operating with one person on campus, limiting contact with students to phone, email or other remote technology. All other WNC services continue remotely.

Updates and resources are available on the college website, http://www.wnc.edu.

Prison Program Presented with Social Justice Award

WNC’s Higher Education in Prison program was recognized this month by the University of Nevada, Reno School of Social Work at its inaugural “Celebrating Social Work Leaders,” event at the Nugget Casino Resort.

The college’s Higher Education in Prison program received the Social Justice Award, which recognizes an individual or group who work with or on behalf of vulnerable and/or oppressed individuals or groups of people toward social change. Work focuses primarily on issues of poverty, unemployment, discrimination and other forms of injustice.

“We are very proud of this recognition,” said WNC President Vincent Solis. “Our team members have been working very hard on creating a program that provides more than educational services to our students. This program provides hope and access to a better life via the transformative power of education.”

Deb Conrad and Kim DesRoches have been leading this prison program, which serves more than 140 students at Northern Nevada and Warm Springs correctional centers.

“Our incarcerated students’ worlds open up, despite the bars they live behind, when they take the first step in their pursuit of postsecondary education, but none of this would be possible without the dedicated efforts of our partners at the Nevada Department of Corrections’ Warm Springs and Northern Nevada correctional centers,” said Conrad, HEP coordinator. “This recognition belongs, in part, to them as well.”

DesRoches, the program’s support specialist and a history professor on the Carson City campus, said that many other campus members contributed to the success of the program and to the award.

“We would not be able to serve the needs of our students without the support and assistance of our Liberal Arts and PAT division directors, Admissions and Records, Financial Aid and the Business Office,” she said. “It truly takes our village at WNC to make all of this happen, and this award is a reflection of the dedicated work of so many on campus.”

Deadline to Apply for Foundation Scholarships Is April 1

Students can receive some welcomed assistance through WNC’s Foundation to help with their future plans with college.

But time is running out for students to apply for scholarships through the Foundation. The deadline to apply is April 1. By completing one application, students are eligible for more than 300 scholarships for the fall semester.

Complete the scholarship application at wnc.edu/scholarships/.

For students planning to attend WNC for the first time in the fall, they will also need to apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

WNC Foundation awarded more than $530,000 to students in 2019. Scholarships are available in a variety of career fields including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

It’s OK to Plan Ahead. Registration Nears for Summer, Fall Classes

WNC advisers are still helping students prepare for college. Registration for summer and fall classes will start on April 6 for current students, and students planning to attend WNC for the first time can begin registering on April 13.

Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/.

The summer session begins June 8, with fall classes starting on Aug. 31. The class schedule is available online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/

Don’t Stop Singing, Join Virtual Choir

Yearning to join other singers and create some beauty while you’re sheltered at home? WNC is making that happen.

Joining the worldwide movement of virtual choirs, Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company singers are joining with friends, family and audiences to create a virtual musical theater choir — Broadway Rising — a completely online singing experience open to anyone with a computer and a voice. Singers will perform Broadway works ranging from Les Mis to Mamma Mia! with their favorite WNMTC performers, performing from their own homes. Instructor Tristan Selzler will combine their voices with accompaniments and their virtual performances will be shared for the world to savor.

All interested singers, log on to wnc.edu to enroll in MUSE 101, a one-credit course, call number 31593. Registration will remain open until Tuesday, March 31. If you have problems enrolling, call admissions at 775-445-3277.

We may be shut in, but music will find a way!