Western Nevada College virtual choir releases ‘Seasons of Love’

‘Seasons of Love’ is captured perfectly in this photo of two hospital patients holding hands praying.

Courtesy

Broadway Rising! is at it again.

The virtual choir created by Western Nevada College and the Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company has released its second performance in less than a month — “Seasons of Love,” a song from the 1996 Broadway musical “Rent,” written and composed by Jonathan Larson.

“‘Seasons of Love’ from ‘Rent’ is one of the most popular numbers in the musical theatre repertoire,” said Producer and Director Stephanie Arrigotti. “It is the perfect backdrop for celebrating the love shown during this pandemic.”

Enjoy their performance at https://youtu.be/re6KxoMmh9Q.

The production includes photos — mainly of locals — of those who found ways to show love during the trying times of the pandemic. Arrigotti said that one of the photos is especially touching and heartbreaking.

“A friend of one of our choir members, Paula Gordon Nito, went to visit her father, Morris Gordon, in the hospital and took his photo,” Arrigotti said. “Grateful to find a moment that fit the song so well, I included it in the presentation. After the song’s release, Julie wrote, ‘I am honored and thank you for my wonderful dad. I snapped this pic one day when I went to see him. He and his roommate were holding hands and praying together. They didn’t know I was there. I loved the moment.’”

Her father passed away shortly afterward. This song now serves as the virtual choir’s final tribute to him.

Thirty-two of the virtual choir’s 40 members participated in “Seasons of Love,” including soloists Darby Beckwith, Jen Coogan, Julia Curtis and Matt Coogan; sopranos Cindy Sabatini, Maria Arrigotti Wehr, Anuhea Azevedo, Darby Beckwith, Jen Coogan, Colleen Crum, Julia Curtis, Jenna Hanchey, Jilliene Jaeger, Kimberly Mull, Tori Polly, Briana Valley and Christina Van Geel; altos Brianne Vanderveer, Lynette Gardner, Dawn Etcheverry Miller, CeCe Gable, Rhonda Keen, Amanda Marvel, Julie Santini, Carol Scott and Andie Wilkerson; tenors Phillip Vanderveer, David Tillitt, Tom Callahan, Matt Coogan and Laura Hale; and basses Steven Meyer, Matt Wilkerson, Jim DeZerga, Cameron Miller and Ryan Stockton.

Behind the scenes for the 3-minute, 30-second production were Judy Monson, music director; John Shipley, recording engineer; Tara Burke, graphic artist and video editor; and Arrigotti, producer and director.

In May, Broadway Rising! released its reproduction of “One Day More” from “Les Misérables.” Listen to that performance at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y_lYaU3848&feature=youtu.be.

To learn more about the virtual choir or join it, contact Arrigotti at Stephanie.Arrigotti@wnc.edu.

College to reopen to students, community on July 8

Students and community members will be welcomed back on WNC’s campuses starting July 8, following the college being closed for more than 3 months because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Employees began returning to campus on June 1 and the Child Development Center on the Carson City campus reopened on June 15.

At the heart of WNC’s reopening plan is ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, faculty and staff. To provide that safety the college is asking visitors to practice social distancing and wear a face covering while on the various campuses.

For more information on WNC’s reopening policies and phases, go to

https://www.wnc.edu/wnc-announces-plan-to-resume-campus-operations/.

Video helps students register for classes

As students prepare to register for fall classes, there is a step-by-step instructional video that will help with the process.

Counselor Ashley Osborne will talk students through registration and other requirements on a YouTube video at https://youtu.be/mAEvVgWQ3LE.

Students are advised to talk to a counselor before registering for classes to make sure they begin meeting their degree objectives and remain eligible for financial aid.

By registering for classes now, students can avoid last-minute stress and the disappointment of not getting the classes they want.

Advisers are available Monday through Friday to help students prepare for college. Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at http://wnc.edu/welcome/. This link offers access to the class schedule, advising and other resources to prepare students for WNC.

For more information, phone 775-445-3267 or email counseling@wnc.edu.

President Dr. Solis’ contract renewed for 4 years

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents recently renewed the contracts of Western Nevada College President Dr. Vincent Solis, Southern Nevada College President Dr. Federico Zaragoza and Truckee Meadows Community College President Dr. Karin Hilgersom, following a performance review.

“I’m proud of the leadership of our presidents during this tumultuous time,” said NSHE Chancellor Dr. Thom Reilly. “They are deserving of these contract renewals as we continue to move forward and prepare to return to a new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Added Regent Chair Jason Geddes, “Our presidents have made great strides in working to increase student access and success at their institutions. I’m proud of their work and that of their faculty and staffs, as well as the initiative of their students.”

President Solis has led WNC since 2018, as has President Zaragoza at CSN. President Hilgersom has led TMCC since 2016.

All three president contracts were renewed for four years.