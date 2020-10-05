Western Nevada Development District hires pandemic recovery coordinators

Western Nevada Development District has hired two economic recovery coordinators to help deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

They are Bob Hastings and Don Vetter. Hastings has extensive experience in advanced manufacturing with an emphasis on medical devices and worked at Career Bound NV as a work-based learning administrator.

He also served eight years as a Lyon County commissioner

Vetter has worked with numerous urban and rural communities through his public relations, marketing and advertising firm Vetter PR.

The two will work to help WNDD’s 12 local governments respond to the coronavirus pandemic and begin the process of recovery.

The positions are funded by the CARES Act.

WNDD serves the counties of Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Mineral, Pershing, Storey and Washoe plus the cities of Fallon, Fernley, Lovelock, Reno and Sparks.