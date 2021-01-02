Wetter, windier pattern forecast to hit Carson City on Sunday; may last through work week

An “active weather pattern” is predicted to start hitting Carson City on Sunday and possibly last through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

There are at least two periods of “significant precipitation” forecast, along with “significant travel disruptions” in the Sierra. Gusty winds and light snow showers could have an impact on Sierra passes, mainly north of Interstate 80, as early as Saturday night.

“Multiple periods of gusty winds, heavy mountain snow, and valley rain and snow are expected,” said a special weather statement on the NWS website (weather.gov).

The first “solid storm of the series” is expected Sunday night through Monday.

“Strong winds are possible, which may result in impacts for high profile vehicles and aviation,” the NWS said. “Heavy, wet Sierra snows with avalanche concerns possible. Snow impacts look to be mainly above 6,500 feet with rain for the valleys of western Nevada and periods of rain and snow for the Lake Tahoe Basin and Sierra valleys.”

The second storm, predicted Wednesday into Thursday, is a “potentially solid storm with risks for gusty winds and heavy Sierra snows,” while western Nevada valleys look like they will see a rain-snow mix.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m. Snow level 6,500 feet lowering to 5,800 feet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then rain likely. Snow level 6,200 feet rising to 6,800 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday night: A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Snow level 5,100 feet rising to 5,800 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5,600 feet lowering to 4,800 feet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.