White House says Carson City is in ‘yellow zone;’ recommends more stringent guidelines

Carson City is in a “yellow zone” with recommendations for more stringent guidelines to mitigate the community spread of the coronavirus, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The unpublished document from the White House was forwarded by the Nevada Association of Counties to the Carson City mayor and city manager Thursday afternoon.

The Board of Supervisors discussed it during their meeting under a standing item on the public health crisis and voted to respond to NACO that Carson City follows directives from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The “yellow zone” recommendations appear to be more restrictive than the governor’s current directive, said Dan Yu, deputy district attorney and counsel to the board. The recommendations include limiting social gathering to 25 or fewer people, provide isolation facilities outside homes, and to public message the need to wear masks at all times outside the home.

According to the document, a “yellow zone” location had 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 people last week.

Other municipalities, including Clark County, are in designated “red zones” that have stricter recommendations.