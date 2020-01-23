WhyITeach videos highlight teaching profession

The Carson City School District recently added a new video to a playlist at CarsonCitySchools.com that highlights how incredible the teaching profession is as well as the many challenges faced and rewards that come from being an educator.

#WhyITeachCarson is a visual concept that features the reasons and motivations behind teaching and provides insight into the craft of education. Socorro Vega, a first grade teacher at Al Seeliger Elementary School, is the fourth teacher to be featured from the school district.



This specific video discusses some of the challenges for students who speak English as a second language. Being a bilingual student growing up and teacher now, Vega also talks about what it takes to be a 5-Star school and the collective effort everyone makes daily to help students learn and progress.

The school district hopes parents, families and community members and partners are inspired and enjoy this inside look into an everyday setting of one of their classrooms. Please click here to view the video.