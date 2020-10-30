Wife hits husband with cell phone, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 7:11 p.m., a 34-year-old was charged with petit larceny after the Sportsman’s Warehouse reported he fled the store with several items without paying for them. He was caught a couple of blocks away. Bail was set at $250.

• At 7:42 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an address on Sneddon Way. Her husband said in an argument over their children, she pushed him out of the house and hit him with a cell phone on the head. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 9:16 p.m., a 35-year-old was charged with multiple misdemeanor violations after fleeing on foot when a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving for no license plate. The arrest report says the vehicle belongs to a female friend who was upset he had taken it. He was charged with obstructing for fleeing, no valid driver’s license and two probation violations. Bail was set at $6,400.

• At 9:56 p.m., David Reed, 26, was charged with attempted robbery after a man called dispatch to report Reed attempted to enter his vehicle at Robinson and Roop streets. The arrest report says the victim reported Reed yelling and pounding on the car window, demanding he open the car door. Bail was set at $40,000.

TUESDAY

• At 12:05 p.m., a 43-year-old man was arrested after a passerby saw him at Carson Street and Telegraph with his pants down around his ankles. He was charged with indecent exposure. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 6:08 p.m., a 42-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after residents in the area of Minonee Lane reported a suspicious subject. Bail was set at $500.

• At 10:27 p.m., a 25-year-old Reno man was arrested on a charge of petit larceny at Walmart. He is accused of putting several items worth more than $200 in a box after removing a heater from the box then leaving the store after checking out and paying for the heater, not the items inside the box. He was also arrested on an outstanding Douglas County warrant. Bail was set at $1,250.

WEDNESDAY

• At 9:10 a.m., Tyler Freeman, 20, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop for an expired registration at U.S. 50 and Lompa. A records check showed his license expired and an active warrant for his arrest issued in Douglas County. A search of the vehicle found a small amount of meth hidden in the passenger door along with paraphernalia. Freeman was also charged with driving without insurance and violation of pre-trial supervision conditions. Bail was set at $8,340.

• At 3:50 p.m., Jason Mills was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant after deputies went to Carson Tahoe Hospital to transport him to Mallory Center for treatment. Bail was set at $7,500.