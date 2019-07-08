Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Pleasant Valley; I-580 reopened.
Final update:
6:40 p.m.: Crews have knocked down the fire. Smoke is barely visible from the Tahoe fire cameras.
6:05 p.m.: NDOT has closed I-580 near Bowers Mansion as the fire spread.
Winds are out of the west at 17 mph with gusts up to 28 mph in Washoe Valley right now, according to the National Weather Service.
A fire is burning in Pleasant Valley. The fire can be seen from NDOT and University of Nevada, Reno fire cameras. The fire is near Geiger Grade.
It is being called the Temelec fire.
Carson City resources have been called to help with the fire. Truckee Meadows is leading the fight. Helicopters have been called.
It was reported about 5:35 p.m.