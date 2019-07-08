Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Pleasant Valley; I-580 reopened.

Final update:

*CLEARED* Road Closed – I-580 North near Bowers Mansion Interchange (Exit 50) https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) July 9, 2019

⚠️#TemelecFire FINAL UPDATE: Mapped at 12.5 acres. Aggressive attack to stop fire from jumping freeway. Fire is controlled and crews will remain on scene into the evening mopping up. pic.twitter.com/aiu0FJObXL — Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) July 9, 2019

6:40 p.m.: Crews have knocked down the fire. Smoke is barely visible from the Tahoe fire cameras.

Forward progess stopped on #TemelecFire. About 50 acres. No structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/hMuepfMazt — Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) July 9, 2019

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: all NB and SB travel lanes of 580 shut down between Bowers and Mt. Rose Hwy for a wildland fire at Washoe MM 12/13. Multiple agencies on scene. Avoid the area; 395A is accessible. @TMFPD pic.twitter.com/9qJhiM3YOF — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) July 9, 2019

Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-6.41.45-PM

6:05 p.m.: NDOT has closed I-580 near Bowers Mansion as the fire spread.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – I-580 North near Bowers Mansion Interchange (Exit 50) https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) July 9, 2019

⚠️TemelecFire update: 580 NB shut down at Bowers pic.twitter.com/BiR5nbiZzu — Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) July 9, 2019

Winds are out of the west at 17 mph with gusts up to 28 mph in Washoe Valley right now, according to the National Weather Service.

#TMFPD fire crews on scene of Temelec Fire off of Temelec Way. Please avoid areas in Washoe Valley and Bowers Mansion as crews attack fire. Details forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/48sRtrWJxt — Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) July 9, 2019

A fire is burning in Pleasant Valley. The fire can be seen from NDOT and University of Nevada, Reno fire cameras. The fire is near Geiger Grade.

It is being called the Temelec fire.

Carson City resources have been called to help with the fire. Truckee Meadows is leading the fight. Helicopters have been called.

It was reported about 5:35 p.m.