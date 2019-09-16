Winds damage 100-year-old elms at Capitol in Carson City

Strong winds knocked several limbs off the historic 100-year-old elms that surround the Nevada Capitol in Carson City on Monday as a light rain dampened the streets.

Gusts of up to 45 mph were expected through the afternoon.

Peavine got a dusting of snow as the storm system moved through the area midday.

But Chris Johnston of the National Weather Service in Reno said it would likely melt before the end of the day.

He said the higher passes, including Donner Summit and Mount Rose, also had snow Monday.

“It’ll pass through in the next three hours,” he said of the storm.

Johnston said Tuesday would likely be back in the 70s with light winds.

Another cold system was expected to move through western Nevada on Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a good chance of more rain in the valleys and light snow at the higher elevations. Wednesday will also see the return of gusty winds up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Weather forecasters predict clear skies Friday and Saturday with highs up to 81 on Saturday.

Overnight lows throughout the week were expected to dip into the high 30s and low 40s.