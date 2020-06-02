WNC arranges parades of graduates for Class of 2020

Western Nevada College’s 2020 graduates will graduate like no other class before them — with a pair of unprecedented parades.

In order to help celebrate their accomplishments, WNC has scheduled two drive-through graduation ceremonies for its graduates — one on its Fallon campus at 9 a.m. on June 25 and another on its Carson City campus at 9 a.m. June 26. They are being billed as WNC’s Parades of Graduates.

“We are proud of the perseverance and achievement of our graduating class, especially during these unprecedented times,” said WNC President Vincent Solis. “The challenges created by COVID have been far-reaching and have changed the landscape of how to do things dramatically. We have had to adjust and respond to the new operational environment we find ourselves in.”

Solis said that ensuring the safety of grads and their families has been paramount while the college prepared for an alternative commencement ceremony.

“How we respond to our graduation and planning for the big day has also been impacted,” he said. “We have been working diligently to create events that recognize the efforts and accomplishments of our students while at the same time doing these in such a way that help ensure the safety of those who attend these events.”

Graduates will arrive on the WNC campuses at staggered times and remain in their vehicles while waiting for their graduation experience in the college parking lot. They will have the opportunity to decorate their vehicles and have their families with them, up to two vehicles per graduate. As they approach the front of WNC’s campuses in Carson City and Fallon, they will be able to exit their vehicle and have their name announced while being congratulated by dignitaries and WNC faculty and staff as they cross a staging area to receive their diploma.

Grads will receive an email invitation with details.