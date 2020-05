WNC celebrates graduation of 94 Jump Start students

Western Nevada College’s 2020 Jump Start graduating class includes 94

students representing Carson, Churchill County, Dayton, Douglas, Fernley, Pioneer, Silver Stage, Smith and Virginia City high schools; Oasis Academy and Nevada Virtual Academy; and through homeschooling.

Each of the students graduated with one of three degrees: Associate of Arts, Associate of Science or Associate of General Studies.

These students earned their associate degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas, spending their final two years of high school in WNC’s Jump Start program.

CARSON HIGH SCHOOL

Zaid Abdelhady, Bayley Asby, Kenneth Aydelott, Salvador Fernandez Hernandez, Arietis Fisher-Burns, Savahna Garcia, Maria Juarez Razo, Maryn Myler, Fabian Rangel, Jaidyn Shepard, Cheyenne Straw, April Tedrowe

CHURCHILL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Ashley Sorensen, Maria Whitaker

DAYTON HIGH SCHOOL

Keerat Bhullar, Naima Duarte, Alexandra Edmondson, Shanti Johnson, Ian Kanter, Caitlynn Koback, Emily Lara, Savanah Smith, Devin Vaughan, Aryanna Virgen-Ortega, Roham Wahabzada, Mackenzie Wells

DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

Jorge Flores Gonzalez, Caitlin McLaughlin, Olivia Ross-Dee, Michael Rubio

FERNLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Adrian Avila, Alyssa Bixby, Ethan Clark, Celeste Condie, Karlyn Hawley, Alexis Joyner, Dalton Kinamon, Chayslin Lee, Kacie Meisner, Emma Parsons, Bryanna Timmsen, Sariah Warren

HOMESCHOOL

Briana Dutra, Honor Edmands, Elizabeth Hermansen, Kallie McDonald, Natalie Newman, Noah Poole, Thomas Purvance, Jaeden Sant Singh, Adolfas Stankus

NEVADA VIRTUAL ACADEMY

Rhiannon Bree Achong, Nova Creacy, Kelsey Dosch, Ashley Howell, Criskier Ignacio, Jordyn Kenton, William Kenton, Nyla Lee, Symantha Lloyd, Alexzah Lopez, Victoria Newsom, Paige Peters, Nhora Quassani, Hayli Rhoton, Kyler Ryu, Coye Shelton, Albert Vandivort

OASIS ACADEMY

Robert Breault, Kate Dunkin, Karley Frederick, Lewis Garcia, Sidney Jaques, Conor Keitz, Madison Larum, Raven Pascale, Emily Richards, Savannah Robinson, Hamilton Sommer, Tanner Stritenberger, Maximus Swan, Meagan Trinidad, Elizabeth Williams, Kynja Woods

PIONEER HIGH SCHOOL

Sydney Miller

SILVER STAGE HIGH SCHOOL

Katherine Martin, Miguel Pacheco, Sara Perez, Roberto Rodriguez

SMITH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Megan Feuerhelm, Melissa Lackore

VIRGINIA CITY HIGH SCHOOL

Callum Bodington, Timothy Quinlan, Reese Renaud