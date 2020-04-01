WNC devoted to students during COVID-19 pandemic

Western Nevada College shares the concerns of our community during this challenging time. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and respond in ways to support our students, faculty, staff and community.

WNC classes are being held remotely and online through the end of spring semester. Our faculty and staff are working closely with our students through this transition, and we are providing many resources to support them. A variety of resources are available to students at http://www.wnc.edu/students/.

While the campus is closed, the college continues to serve its students remotely using email, phone and video conferencing. The WNC Fallon team can be reached at:

• Holly O’Toole at – Holly.OToole@wnc.edu or (775) 423-7565

• Angela Viera at – Angela.Viera@wnc.edu or (775) 423-7565

Updates and additional resources are available on the college website at http://www.wnc.edu.

Take this time to apply for Foundation Scholarships

In these uncertain financial times, students can receive some welcomed assistance through WNC’s Foundation to help with their future plans with college.

But time is running out for students to apply for scholarships through the foundation. The deadline to apply is April 1. By completing one application, students are eligible for more than 300 scholarships for the fall semester.

Complete the scholarship application at wnc.edu/scholarships/.

For students planning to attend WNC for the first time in the fall, they will also need to apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

WNC Foundation awarded more than $530,000 to students in 2019. Scholarships are available in a variety of career fields including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

It’s OK to plan ahead. Registration nears for summer, fall classes

Registration for summer and fall classes will start on April 6 for current students, and students planning to attend WNC for the first time can begin registering on April 13. And WNC advisers are available to help students prepare for college.

Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/.

The summer session begins June 8, with fall classes starting on Aug. 31. The class schedule is available online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/