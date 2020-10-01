WNC: FAFSA filing opens Oct. 1 for students

Don’t wait!

Students planning to attend Western Nevada College can begin submitting their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form on Thursday, Oct. 1, and financial aid officials are advising students not to wait.

The earlier a student submits the application, the better chance he or she has of receiving financial aid.

“The WNC Financial Aid Office encourages all students to apply early. There are a number of financial aid programs that award students on a first-come, first-served basis, and we want students to complete their forms early to qualify for those programs,” said Director of Financial Assistance JW Lazzari.

Furthermore, by filing your FAFSA closer to the Oct. 1 filing date, the quicker you’ll receive your Student Aid Report. With the report in hands, you’ll be able to better plan for your upcoming academic year, whether that means increasing your scholarship applications, finding or increasing your employment and/or applying for loans.

Students who have applied for financial aid in the past will have an easier time completing their 2021-22 FAFSA since some information will be pre-populated on their new form.

The deadline for completing 2021-2022 FAFSA is June 30, 2022.

Students will report their 2019 income, as well as their parents (if applicable), on the form.

Because of the financial hardship to many families triggered by the coronavirus, students may be eligible to have their financial aid adjusted. A lost job or a significant change to household income reported on your federal tax return could lead to a financial aid adjustment. There will be questions on the application that will address this situation. After submitting your application, contact WNC to discuss your financial situation.

To file a FAFSA application, go to http://www.fafsa.ed.gov, or fill out the form in the myStudentAid mobile app, which is available on the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

According to Lazzari, “WNC Financial Aid staff are available to help students with the application, virtually, over the phone or in person; please check us out at wnc.edu/financial.”