WNC graduate 6 nurses from Fallon program

Western Nevada College recently graduated a new group of registered nurses from the Fallon campus program.

The new graduates are Marjorie von Nordeck, Heather Weatherford, Rayanne Sorensen, Shawna Craig, Precious Achuff and Desiree Reeves.

The Fallon nursing class is the first class to graduate since the college re-established the Rural Nursing Program in August 2016 following a break of several years.

The nursing graduates said they were grateful for the Fallon program which allowed them to attend classes close to home and family.

"It was nice, as a single parent to limit my travel and be nearby in case my children needed me," Weatherford said.

Achuff is a single mother with two young boys and being able to attend classes close to home meant she could still get her nursing degree.

"I could go to classes and still be the best mom I could be," she said.

Four of the newly pinned RNs said they are pleased to have accepted nursing positions with Banner Churchill Community Hospital. All of the graduates support the rural nursing program in Fallon and strongly believe it's a huge asset to the community.

Reeves knew she always wanted to work in Fallon and stay close to home and family.

"I enjoyed having the program in Fallon," she said.

Von Nordeck agreed.

"Having access to higher education in our community is so necessary, not just in nursing, but in all programs," she said.

Churchill County Commissioner Bus Scharmann congratulated the new nurses.