WNC moving to online instruction for remainder of semester; Child Development Center closing

Western Nevada College will move to a remote/online instruction effective March 23. The instruction will last for the remainder of the spring semester.

“Our faculty and staff are working diligently to finalize plans to migrate classes to remote instruction, primarily Canvas,” WNC said in a release. “Faculty will be communicating to students how each class will continue remotely. This may look different for each class. Instructors with lab-based courses will work closely with students to help them complete their classes.”

College operations and services to support students and instruction will continue. WNC will use multiple modalities, including email, phone, special appointment and online technology. Limited personnel will be on campus.

At this time, all college-sponsored events are postponed.

WNC’s Child Development Center on the Carson City campus will close on Wednesday. The center will remain closed until further notice.