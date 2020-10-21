WNC News and Notes: Life-changing Women’s 2020 Leadership Summit on Nov. 14

Churchill County School District Superintendent Summer Stephens, left, participates in the Western Connection radio show earlier this year with Oasis Academy Chief Academic Officer Rochelle Tisdale, center, and Western Nevada College Fallon Campus Director Holly O’Toole. Stephens will be among the community leaders who will speak and motivate students during WNC’s Women’s Leadership Summit on Nov. 14.

Courtesy

Women should mark Nov. 14 on their calendars.

Western Nevada College is planning a Women’s Leadership Summit that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom.

It’s a day that could change your life.

It did for Associated Students of Western Nevada President Gabrielle Clark. A few years ago, Clark attended a leadership summit that changed her perspective and focus as a student.

“It was so beautiful seeing all of the faculty and speakers lighting a fire under you and motivating you to not only become a better student but a better person and how you grow from being a student,” she said. “They challenged us: ‘Is getting your diploma all that you want to achieve as a student? If you want another challenge, what would it be? Why don’t you go find that?’

“I remember thinking that there has to be a challenge for me here at WNC; let me find it, and I did.”

Obviously that challenge and inspiration for Clark became student government. She started as a senator and quickly became ASWN’s vice president before becoming president last spring.

The theme for this year’s summit is FEMALE: Fostering, Empowerment, Mentorship, Advocacy, Leadership and Experience. Four breakout sessions with presenters and additional speakers will inspire the students. Sessions 1, 3 and 4 include three to four presenters to choose from per session. Breakout session 2 is an opportunity for students to meet with female leaders in various occupations: Education, Business, Media and Public Relations, STEM, Public Services and Nonprofits, Public Safety and Military, Health Care and CTE. The event will also include a networking lunch session when students can network with the presenters from session 2.

Churchill County School District Superintendent Summer Stephens and Churchill County Social Services Director Shannon Ernst are among the scheduled motivational speakers. Keynote speakers will include Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose and Great Basin College President Joyce Helens.

Women can register for the summit by scanning a QR code on their cellphone or by going to wnc.edu/leadership-signup/.

WNC is planning a Men’s Leadership Summit in the spring.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration on Nov. 2-6

Students from the Western Nevada College Latino Leadership Academy and the Associated Students of Western Nevada will present the fifth annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6.

The altars will be on display in the Art Gallery in the Bristlecone Building on the Carson campus and at Virgil Getto Hall lobby on the Fallon campus.

The community is invited to attend this traditional Mexican celebration, which honors deceased loved ones and/or their heroes by creating an altar that includes their pictures and favorite foods. There will also be a contest as part of the altar display.

There will be free Mexican bread (pan de muertos) and Mexican hot chocolate on Nov. 2.

For information, phone 775-445-3271.

Oct. 31 Deadline Approaches to Apply for Promise Scholarship

Upcoming high school graduates don’t have time to wait to take advantage of an opportunity that could impact their professional lives.

High school students graduating from a Nevada high school in spring 2021 who plan to Western Nevada College in fall 2021 must apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship no later than Oct. 31.

The scholarship covers tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state aid for up to three years. There are no income or high school GPA requirements and it is open to all Nevada high school students graduating between Aug. 1 and June 15 who begin classes at WNC in the fall immediately following graduation.

To apply or to learn more about the Nevada Promise Scholarship, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/ and “Click to Apply.”

For information, contact nvpromise@wnc.edu.