WNC News and Notes: WNC implements safety measures for classrooms

Many students prefer to take their college classes in person.

Students are no different at Western Nevada College. They enjoy being around other students and collaborating in the learning process. They also feel it is easier to learn new material and remain focused when a professor is lecturing or leading a discussion when they are in the same room.

In the face of the continuing dangers of the coronavirus, learning isn’t possible the way it used to be. College campuses are being advised to provide courses virtually and avoid large gatherings. If classes are to be offered in person, health and safety officials recommend creating social distancing, meaning classrooms can serve only a fraction of the students they once did.

For months, WNC has been preparing for the return of students and instructors who will be meeting in person for fall semester. These preparations haven’t been taken lightly.

“Life has changed at Western, just like it has everywhere else, thanks to COVID,” said WNC President Vincent Solis. “Classrooms have been prepared to serve students in this new age. We have social distancing in place, we have hand sanitizer, we have all the marketing, all the messaging across our digital signs, the marquees. Everything is set to go so we can provide a safe environment for our faculty, staff and students.”

Depending on a classroom’s size, they have been prearranged to safely serve a minimum of four students to a maximum of 35 students. They will be separated by six feet and all the seating is in one direction.

“We’re following (Nevada System of Higher Education) very closely, along with the Governor’s Office and the directives with what we’re doing in those areas,” Solis said. “Again, the goal is to provide a very safe environment as we move through this transition. But if we have to move back to a virtual, online space, we are prepared to do that at a moment’s notice.”

Classroom seating has arranged with 8-foot and 6-foot tables so students can sit 6 feet apart. Students will also be at least 6 feet from instructors as well.

Staff and students are required to wear face coverings on the college’s three campuses and are advised to avoid large gatherings and social distance at least six feet from others. Hand sanitizer is available in many locations on each campus, and campus users are advised to wash their hands longer and more frequently.

Staff and students are advised to remain at home if they aren’t feeling well.

For information on what WNC is doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRgDFLTaofo&t=1s and https://www.wnc.edu/covid-19/

American Heart Association Instructor to Lead One-Day CPR Class

It’s a class that may help you save the life of a family member, friend or someone else you encounter in emergency situation who doesn’t have a heartbeat.

WNC’s Continuing Education program is presenting a one-day Basic Life Support CPR for the Healthcare Provider and Initial Certification course from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 in Virgil Getto Hall 304.

The BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). In the instructor-led course, students participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an American Heart Association BLS instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. A written exam is also part of this one-day course.

The class will also be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Upon enrolling, contact the Fallon campus to pick up your course book at 775-423-7565.

Upcoming Course Prepares You to Pass CDL Skills Test

Prepare for the Commercial Driver’s License skills test through a seven-week Continuing Education class at WNC.

The class begins Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will be 85 percent hands-on and 15 percent classroom instruction. Class instruction will focus on learning the concepts of the skills test, including basic control, backing the truck and trailer, and double-clutch shifting. For the hands-on portion of the course, individuals will learn to operate the truck and trailer in a controlled environment and under close supervision of instructor(s). There will also be intensive training in backing the truck and trailer in a controlled backing concourse.

Students will take written and skills tests before the class concludes on Oct. 13.

For information, contact Angela Viera at angela.viera@wnc.edu or at 775-445-4410.