WNC News & Notes: High school seniors, Promise Scholarship deadline nears

Foundation Director Niki Gladys gives a tour to a group of high school seniors from around the region during in a Nevada Promise Work Day at Western Nevada College, in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Nevada Promise is a scholarship and mentoring program for Nevada high school seniors, making college more accessible to students in the state. The scholarship covers tuition and class fees and will save families more than $3,000 per year. Photo by Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

High school students graduating from a Nevada high school in spring 2021 and planning to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2021 must apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship no later than Oct. 31.

To apply or to learn more about the Nevada Promise Scholarship, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/ and “Click to Apply.”

The scholarship stands to save Nevada families more than $3,000 per year. It provides coverage of tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state aid for up to three years. There are no income or high school GPA requirements and it is open to all Nevada high school students graduating between Aug. 1 and June 15 who begin classes at WNC in the fall immediately following graduation.

WNC is committed to helping applicants fulfill the requirements to maintain eligibility. Other requirements to receive the scholarship are completing a training session, applying for FAFSA, meeting financial aid eligibility requirements, fulfilling community service obligations, meeting with your mentor, taking a placement test, attending a new student orientation and registering for classes.

For information, contact nvpromise@wnc.edu.

Late-start online classes offered

If you missed the cutoff to attend fall semester at Western Nevada College, you aren’t out of options this fall.

WNC is offering a number of late-start online classes that begin on Oct. 26 and end the week before the Christmas holidays. Build your schedule with classes including communication, education, management, CISCO Technologies, political science, and counseling and personal development courses.

For a full list of classes and course descriptions, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Grant helps retrain laid-off workers through WNC for Nevada Manufacturing Careers

Nevadans who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers with a federal grant from Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The Manufacturing Technician (MT1) Express Online Certification Prep is a new program offered through Western Nevada College, in partnership with Empower America; Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno; and Nevada Industry Excellence.

The Manufacturing Technician (MT1) Express online certification preparation will retrain people for a high-demand position with manufacturing companies throughout Nevada. Students will gain foundational knowledge of the fundamental skills needed in advanced manufacturing, including math and measurement, quality and Lean concepts, and an introduction to manufacturing processes. Problem-solving strategies are developed while learning about simple machines and industrial systems through practice with computer and web-based tools.

To be eligible for free training, people need to be Nevada residents with a high school diploma or equivalency.

In the second half of the training, students may have the opportunity to interview for hundreds of jobs with companies throughout Nevada that have job openings, including Panasonic Energy of North America and Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Manufacturing Technician (MT1) Express Online Certification Prep includes two self-paced, online college courses offered through the Automation and Industrial Technology Center at WNC.

Students successfully completing the coursework will have the opportunity to earn their nationally recognized Manufacturing Technician Level 1 (MT1) certification though three industry certification exams. The first course, AIT 101: Fundamentals of Applied Industrial Technology, is offered Oct. 12 through Dec. 18. The second course, AIT-200: Applied Industrial Technology Projects, is offered Oct. 26 through Dec. 18. The program requires basic computer skills and computer access with high-speed internet.

The Manufacturing Technician Certification is endorsed by the National Association of Manufacturers.

Interested individuals from Northern Nevada can get more information and learn if they qualify for the retraining grant by contacting Aubrey Nelson of Community Services Agency at 775-786-6023, ext. 1021 or anelson@csareno.org.