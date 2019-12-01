WNC to open at 11 a.m. Monday; Carson schools on 2-hour delay.

Due to winter related conditions, all schools in Carson City will begin 2-hours later than their usual start time, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Principals will adjust the school schedule for the shortened day. Educators and staff should arrive at the school at least 15 minutes before school is to begin on the shortened schedule. Early Release Day schedule has been canceled. The school day will end at the normal time. Breakfast will not be served.

•••

A message from Western Nevada College (WNC):

The Carson City campus, including the Child Development Center will have a delayed start on Monday, Dec. 2. The campus will open at 11 AM.

Classes before this time are cancelled.

Jump Start students taking classes at a high school should refer to the high school for closure/delay information.

The Fallon campus will open at 8 a.m.

•••

Douglas County Schools are on a 90 minute delay: Their website says “Due to inclement weather, busses will be on a 90 minute delay Monday, December 2 for ALL SCHOOLS, Valley and Lake.

You can expect busses to pick up students 90 minutes later than their regularly scheduled pick up time.”