Woman, 62, charged with assaulting deputy, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 5:29 a.m., Douglas Jones, 43, was arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking after deputies responded to East Nye and Bowers for a report of a motorhome that crashed into another vehicle. After a drug dog alerted to the vehicle, a search revealed multiple cell phones and other items including a pistol as well as multiple glass pipes. He was charged with possession of meth and ecstasy, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and trafficking. Bail was set at $46,000.

• At 1:30 p.m., Daniel Magner, 34, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for no license plates on his vehicle. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and a search revealed a small amount of heroin and paraphernalia. He was also charged with no driver’s license in possession and on a warrant issued in Sparks for failure to appear. Bail was set at $4,020.

• At 3:42 p.m., Hazel Salas, 24, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop in the area of Colorado Street. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and a search revealed a small amount of meth and paraphernalia. She was also charged with driving without a valid license, a fictitious vehicle registration and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $26,150.

• At 5:41 p.m., Michael Orta, 45, was arrested on multiple charges in the Smith’s supermarket parking lot after a traffic stop for an illegal turn. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and a search revealed both meth and heroin. He was also charged with possession of paraphernalia, two different traffic violations, a suspended license, no insurance and being a resident with no Nevada driver’s license. Bail was set at $7,205.

SATURDAY

• At 11:30 a.m., a 62-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to Morgan Mill and Deer Run road to assist the fire department with an unauthorized camp fire. The defendant is charged with assaulting the deputy who tried to explain she couldn’t have a camp fire there and trying to slash him with the lid of a tuna can. She was charged with failure to comply with fire regulations, resisting an officer with violence, battery on a protected person and on a warrant charging violation of a domestic battery protective order. Bail was set at $7,000.

• At 5:12 p.m., Michael Hansen, 42, was charged with possession of meth after deputies were called to a convenience store on Carson Street for a report of a customer yelling that he had been kidnapped. The arrest report says the defendant was hiding in the store cooler and emerged in a pink dress. A search of the nearby motel room revealed meth. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 10:03 p.m., Jessica Tibbets, 30, was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after deputies were dispatched to an apartment on College Parkway for a report of drug activity. She was also charged with possession of drugs without a prescription. Bail was set $6,000. At the same residence, John Kramer, 26, was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after deputies saw the drugs on a table in the apartment. His bail was set at $3,500.

• At 11:59 p.m., Evan Zemp was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after a traffic stop at 5th and Saliman. He had a firearm in the vehicle and admitted to smoking marijuana. Bail was set at $20,000.

SUNDAY

• At 2:30 a.m., a 66-year-old was arrested after deputies were called to the My Place Hotel for a disturbance. The hotel employee said he had been a problem since arriving at the hotel and asked that he be arrested for disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $150.

• At 11:07 p.m., Galyan, 25, was arrested on multiple charges after a deputy pulled him over for using a cell phone while driving. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license. Because it would be towed, the vehicle was searched, revealing a wooden board with cocaine residue. He was charged with possession and held on a warrant charging failure to appear for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,975.

MONDAY

• At 1:17 a.m. a 33-year-old construction worker was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop for running a red light on Stewart Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 10:26 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions after a traffic stoop on Highway 50 at Flint Drive for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,000.

TUESDAY

• At 5:58 a.m., a 27-year-old was charged with indecent exposure after a deputy responded to the area of Fairview and Gordon and witnesses said the defendant pull his pants down to below his knees. Bail was set at $2,500.