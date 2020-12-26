Woman hits woman with bowl over $20, then meth found, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 1:04 p.m., Timothy Barlow, 48, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a traffic incident on West Second Street. The arrest report says he was standing in the street refusing to move out of the way of a vehicle, instead hitting the car with his fist. When the driver exited the vehicle, witnesses said Barlow pulled a knife and began walking toward the victim. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 11:16 p.m., Tiffany Wilson, 45, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Carson Street. A search found a pipe with meth residue in it and a small amount of meth. The arrest report says she also had $55,100 in cash in two bags in the vehicle that she said was part of a court settlement she had just received. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

SUNDAY

• At 1:22 a.m., Logan Minyard, 43, and Janson Bond, 36, were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Carson Street for speeding. A search of the vehicle found several needles including one loaded with heroin, a meth pipe and a small baggie of meth. Minyard was charged with possession of both heroin and meth as well as speeding. Bond was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Minyard’s bail was set at $3,545. Bond’s bail was set at $3,500.

• At 3:15 a.m., a 32-year-old was charged with DUI 2nd alcohol after a traffic stop at Curry and Spear. He was also charged with violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,500.

MONDAY

• At 1:12 p.m., Christopher Gorham, 46, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by a deputy who recognized him from a previous stop as someone without a valid license. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to it and deputies found a glass pipe and a small amount of meth. He was also charged as an ex-felon failing to register, no license and no insurance plus possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,350.

• At 2:30 p.m., Thomas Brown, 33, was arrested after a vehicle was stolen from the Shell gas station. A deputy spotted the PT Cruiser shortly after the report and conducted a traffic stop. Brown was also charged with violating bail conditions and held without bail.

TUESDAY

• At 1:34 a.m., Shana James, 34, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to a residence on South Carson Meadows. The arrest report says she struck another woman with a bowl, breaking it, in an argument over a $20 bill. The victim suffered cuts on her head, neck and hands from broken pieces of the bowl. She was also arrested on drug charges after deputies found a small amount of meth and paraphernalia on her person and in her possessions. Bail was set at $33,500.

• At 2:24 a.m., a 19-year-old man was jailed after a traffic stop on Woodside. He was jailed on a warrant charging domestic battery 1st offense. Bail was set at $3,000.

THURSDAY

• At 6:11 p.m., Shane Gorman, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and violating bail conditions. His partner said he became enraged when asked if he had been drinking and threw a large decorative rock at the victim. Then the rock missed, he threw a metal decorative reindeer at the victim. Bail was set at $23,000.

• At 9:02 p.m., a 47-year-old man was charged with two counts of violating bail conditions after deputies were called to the AM-PM store for an intoxicated person refusing to leave the area. The arrest report says he was asleep on the ground behind the store when deputies arrived and was so intoxicated he could barely stand. He was jailed after being cleared medically by the hospital with a 0.342 blood alcohol level. Bail was set at $6,000.