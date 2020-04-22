Woman in her 70s is Carson City’s first coronavirus related death

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center is reporting the first death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. The individual was a female Carson City resident in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

The Quad EOC is also reporting five new positive cases and one recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 68, with 25 recoveries and one death; 42 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A female Carson City resident in her 50s

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A male Douglas County resident in his 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 31 17 13 1 Douglas County 17 10 7 0 Lyon County 20 15 5 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 68 42 25 1

There are two Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. As of April 21,2020, approximately 1,124 COVID-19 tests were performed by all providers in the Quad-County region.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

“We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing,” Carson City Health and Human Services said.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.