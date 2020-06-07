Woman knocked out with flashlight, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 8:10 a.m., Jamie Bustamante, 46, was charged with domestic battery with substantial bodily harm after deputies responded to a report of a fight in the pool area of an apartment complex on College Parkway. The arrest report says he was seen striking the female victim in the head with a flashlight. She was knocked unconscious after which two male witnesses attacked Bustamante to stop him. His bail was set at $15,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 10:53 p.m., Brittany Bitetto, 29, was arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to College Parkway and Granite Way for a report of a person walking into oncoming traffic. When asked, the arrest report said she admitted to using meth and having the drug in her possession. A search also revealed paraphernalia. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 1:19 p.m., Thomas Brown was arrested on robbery and assault charges after the victim reported he tried to take her car keys and punched her. When her husband intervened, the arrest report says Brown pulled a knife and threatened him before running off. He was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $40,000.

THURSDAY

• At 1:07 a.m., a 19-year-old construction worker was arrested on a charge of domestic battery 1st offense. The arrest report says the victim had a bruise and swelling on her forehead and severe bruising on her arm. His bail was set at $3,000.

• At 2 p.m., a 23-year-old man was arrested at an apartment on Hot Springs Road on an outstanding warrant charging failure to appear. Bail was set at $1,893.

FRIDAY

• At 12:35 a.m., Marvin Higday, 32, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for making an illegal turn on Roop Street. A K9 alerted to the vehicle after the stop and a search found both meth and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of both as well as the traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,540.