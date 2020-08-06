Women’s suffrage specialty Nevada license plate available

An example of the Women’s Suffrage specialty license plate.

Courtesy

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States, the Nevada Commission for Women announces that — in addition to a commemorative specialty license plate for vehicles — a decorative souvenir license plate is also available.

“Those who want to show their support for women’s right to vote can now do so in multiple ways, including an official DMV license plate for their motor vehicle and a matching souvenir license plate to display in their home or office,” said Molly Walt, management analyst for the commission.

Proceeds from the sale of the specialty and souvenir license plates will go to the commission, which is charged with studying the changing and developing roles of women in society, including the recognition of socioeconomic factors that influence the status of women, and recommend proposed legislation. Funds will be used to continue work to advance equality for women.

Specialty License Plate

The purple, white, and gold specialty license plate, featuring a suffragette with a sash reading, “Votes for Women,” is available through December 2020. With each purchase, $25 from the initial issue and $20 from renewals will go directly to the Commission.

Nevadans interested in purchasing a women’s suffrage specialty license plate can visit the DMV’s website: https://dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm. If the car is already registered, a smog check and registration renewal are not necessary. Personalized plates can be ordered online.

The women’s suffrage specialty license plate was authorized by Assembly Bill 499 of the 2019 Nevada legislature — the nation’s first majority female legislature — and was sponsored by all 33 female legislators.

Souvenir License Plate

The commemorative “VOTE” women’s suffrage souvenir license plate is available for a donation of $25 to the Commission. With each donation, $20.50 will go directly to the Commission, and the remaining covers the production cost of the souvenir license plate.

The $25 donation for the souvenir plate should be sent to Molly Walt, Department of Administration, Commission for Women, 515 E. Musser St., Suite 303, Carson City NV 89701.