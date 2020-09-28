Work starts Tuesday on two Carson City parks

Carson City is investing more than $450,000 of residential construction tax revenues into playground improvements at John Mankins Park and Ronald D. Wilson Memorial Park, according to a news release.

Improvements will include sidewalk and drainage repairs and the installation of benches along with new soft fall tile surfaces at both parks.

Soft fall tile surfaces provide increased safety for users as well as reducing maintenance and replacement of wood mulch. Soft fall tiles are made from 100% recycled rubber and exceed American Society for Testing and Materials and National Recreation and Park Association safety standards.

Garden Shop Nursery Landscaping Division, Inc., was awarded the contract by the Carson City Board of Supervisors on Sept. 3.

Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 28 and will be completed by Dec. 24.

For information about Carson City Parks or our playgrounds, visit carson.org/parks.