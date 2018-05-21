World Doll Day: Free celebration of dolls planned at Nevada State Museum

World Doll Day is on the second Saturday in June, and a Carson City celebration — offering a display of dolls, giveaways and other festivities — is in the works at the Nevada State Museum.

Aimed at keeping the love and collection of dolls alive, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 and include a display of dolls courtesy of the Carson Doll Club.

The event will also provide information about the history of dolls and the chance to take photos with the dolls.

The free event will take place in the museum's Dema Guinn Concourse, 600 N. Carson St.

Additional doll exhibits and festivities will be available with the price of museum admission — $8 for adults and free for members and children.

For information, call BJ at 775-434-7024.