Wow, free adoptions at CAPS!

Chewy is a sweet two-year-old Husky mix. He is a bit shy at first, but he warms up quickly. Amazingly, Chewy can jump straight up on all four paws, which is quite a trick! Can you find room in your heart and home for this guy? Come out and witness his amazing trick.

CAPS

Watson here and I’ll bet that headline caught your eye. Yes, adoptions of dogs and cats will be free Friday through Sunday (Sept. 25-27). CAPS is extending the hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all three days. Because of COVID, we are suggesting that you make an appointment to avoid waiting. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

This special is brought to you by Maddies’s Pet Project, and for each animal adopted our shelter will receive $200. It is a win-win proposition for everyone. If you have been thinking about getting a BFF (best furry friend) now is the time. Normally it costs $80 for dogs and cats.

All CAPS guests have been spayed/neutered, have current shots and are healthy. We have adorable dogs and fabulous cats. I am a graduate of CAPS, and I’m sure it would mean the world to all the animals to find a forever loving home.

It is quite an adjustment to be adopted after you have lived at CAPS. When you have been abandoned at a shelter, you don’t know what to expect. Fortunately, my mom and dad really love me, but it took me a while to adjust.

When I first came home, I was frightened. My dad gave me a bath and I spent the day lying on a little rug. I had to learn how to tell my folks I needed to go outside for the bathroom, because at CAPS I had my own outdoor loo.

I also had to learn a new daily routine. Every morning I eat breakfast, go for a walk and tend to business. Usually we head to the dog park where I meet friends and catch up on my pee mail. In the afternoon I nap. I know when it’s suppertime, because we always go for a walk before we eat. After supper dad and I settle on the couch for quality lounge time.

The best advice to folks who adopt a rescue pet is to have a routine to help your BFF adjust to his new life. Most of all be patient.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats can contact the SNAPS program. Details are below.

People to foster kittens! We have adorable kittens looking for kind homes and love. Call 775-423-7500.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

SHOUT OUT TO

Jason Putnam, Corinne Putman, Dave Blais for the seven wonderful tarps. A four-paw-salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

September Pet Holiday: National Dog Week.

We are desperate for donations. Our furry guests would appreciate your help!

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2019 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423 7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.