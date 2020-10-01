Yerington breaks ground on water/wastewater project

The city of Yerington on Tuesday broke ground on a $41 million water and wastewater infrastructure project.

Of the total, $38.8 million is from the USDA’s Rural Development Water and Environmental Program; $32.8 million is in the form of low interest loans and $6 million in grants.

The city of Yerington contributed $2.2 million to the project.

USDA Rural Development Director Phil Cowee said the project includes $753,000 to replace wastewater collection lines to protect the long-term health of residents. He said the improvements to the system will benefit the 3,048 Yerington residents including members of the Yerington Paiute Tribe at the colony where 69 residential connections will be replaced.

Q&D Construction of Sparks was awarded the contract and Farr West Engineering of Reno will provide design, construction management and inspection services.