Yerington vice principal arrested for child pornography

A vice principal at Yerington Intermediate School faces child pornography charges, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division, along with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations and the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (comprised of members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparks Police Department), began an investigation earlier this week into the vice principal of Yerington Intermediate School, 54-year-old Scott Darrington of Yerington, according to a news release.

Thursday, Darrington was taken into custody pursuant to that investigation.

Darrington is being held at the Lyon County Jail on two charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor child, the release said. His bail is set at $80,000.

The Lyon County School District is aware of the investigation and the arrest of Darrington. Additionally, there are no indications that there are any local victims regarding this case.