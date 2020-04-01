Your dog may need swimming lessons

Zoey is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier. She is so adorable you will fall in love with her. Zoey loves riding in the car, chasing the ball and walking. She would like to be an only child and will smother you with love and attention. Come out and meet her.

Watson here and I recently had sad news. My friend Nappy drowned in his family’s swimming pool. Nappy was a French Bulldog, and he never went near the water, but it was nighttime and I guess he fell in. He wasn’t able to swim.

I was born ready to swim, and I love swimming. So, it was a big surprise to me when I learned that not all dogs can swim. When it comes to swimming, dogs generally fall into one of three categories: There are those that can swim, those that can be taught to swim and those that should steer clear of all water environments.

Labradors, Water Spaniels, Golden Retrievers, and Irish Setters fall into the first category, because swimming comes natural to us. We are excellent swimmers, and we love the water! With our strong legs and rudder-like tails, swimming is a breeze.

On the other end of the spectrum are the low, sturdy breeds like Bulldogs, Dachshunds and Boxers. Their short legs can’t create enough thrust to keep them afloat in water. Dogs who have short faces, such as the pug, have a hard time swimming because they tire easily. These are the guys that need to stay away from the water.

The Maltese, Chihuahua, and other small dogs can be excellent swimmers, but they feel the cold and tire easily in the water. A heated swimming pool would be their delight.

You can teach your dog to swim by supporting him in the water and allowing him to kick. A life jacket is a good idea for reluctant swimmers. If you are teaching him in a pool make sure he knows where to get out of the water. When your pup is comfortable let him “doggie paddle” around. I’m sure he’ll have a doggone good time.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS. Please do not leave plastic bottles we can only use aluminum cans.

Folks who need free spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. We still have funds from Maddie’s but this is a limited time program. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Everyone to sign up for the AmazonSmile program. The details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All of the folks who sent money for Zoom’s surgery. We are thrilled to report that Zoom is doing well. All tails are wagging for you!

Everyone who donated to our veterinary fund. We thank you from the bottom of our paws!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

CAPS will not be at Walmart because all public events have been cancelled. We’ll let you know when we can return with the Kissin’ Booth.

DON’T FORGET

April Pet Holiday: Heartworm Awareness Month.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.