Zero new COVID-19 cases and 7 recoveries on Wednesday in Carson City region

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported zero new positive cases and seven additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Wednesday.

The total number of cases remains at 90, with 41 recoveries and one death, 48 cases remain active.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 44 22 21 1 4 Douglas County 19 7 12 0 Lyon County 27 19 8 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 90 48 41 1

As of Monday, approximately 1,404 tests have been performed by all provides within the Quad-Counties.

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms

We are currently scheduling testing appointments for Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Individuals without symptoms who want to be tested for COVID-19 can call (775) 434-1450 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available for Carson City, Douglas County, and Lyon County. All appointments for Storey County have been booked.

For more information and to see the number of appointments scheduled through the call center, visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/asymptomatic-community-based-covid-19-testing/.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.