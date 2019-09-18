Sports Senators slide past Reno and into league playSeptember 18, 2019 Carson High football will lean on ground game Friday against HugSeptember 18, 2019 Is UTEP the cure for what ails the Nevada Wolf Pack?September 18, 2019 Fallon rolls against Wolverines in key 3A battleSeptember 18, 2019 Townsend: A pioneer in women’s sportsSeptember 18, 2019 Fallon boys soccer falls at LowrySeptember 18, 2019 Cross country, tennis, volleyball resultsSeptember 18, 2019 Lady Wave splits soccer matchesSeptember 18, 2019 Prep Roundup: Zach Sever leads Carson High cross countrySeptember 18, 2019 See more Nevada Appeal E-Edition