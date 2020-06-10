Ackerman retakes the reigns of Carson girls’ basketball

Todd Ackerman



It may be eight years later, but Todd Ackerman hasn’t lost the internal fire to keep coaching.

After spending five years at the helm of the Senators’ girls basketball team from 2007 to 2012 – in which Carson accrued an overall record of 69-73 – Ackerman is back in the first chair after being rehired by Carson High as the new girls coach Wednesday.

Ackerman will take over for Doug Whisler, who resigned at the beginning of May after being the head coach for two seasons.

“I really like coaching,” said Ackerman. “I miss coaching. I miss the kids. … I’m excited.”

This past winter, Carson won its first playoff game since Ackerman was head coach in 2012.

Now, Ackerman will have to fill the shoes of graduating starters Lily Bouza, Camryn Quilling and Bella Kordonowy, who accounted for about 55 percent of the Senators’ offensive production last season.

Along with previously coaching girls’ basketball, Ackerman also spent seven years in charge of the Senator boys and girls track and field program.

Thursday, the new head coach had the chance to introduce himself via a Zoom call to nine players on the team currently for next season.

“I’ve had the opportunity to look at who is coming back and their stats,” said Ackerman. “From what I’ve gathered in talking to some people, they’re great kids and they’ll come in and play hard.”

The Montana native comes from a family of coaches, including his father and brother, and the chance to resume the challenges of coaching had been stirring in Ackerman’s thought process for a while.

Previously a math and computer lit teacher, Ackerman has since retired from teaching and his hoping to jump back into coaching without much experience on the bench since his last stop with the Senators.

As far as coaching philosophies, Ackerman says the Senators will mostly plan man-to-man defense, but acknowledged game situation will be the ultimate decider.

Offensively, Ackerman is hoping to bring in a consistent motion offense to allow the Senators to keep the ball moving.

“Carson girls basketball experienced a great amount of success in the past when Todd was our head coach,” read a statement from Carson High athletic director Blair Roman. “We are thrilled that he will be back to coach our girls and look forward to Todd’s ability to put a competitive team on the floor. He will coach the girls at a high level and most importantly develop positive relationships with his players that will help them succeed on and off the court.”