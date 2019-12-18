Area roundup: Carson girls basketball wins weekend tournament; Sierra Lutheran battles through busy weekend

The Senators are winners of five straight contests after picking up three wins in the Coach Wilson Memorial Championship at the end of last week.

Friday, Carson played in its second game of the Championship, dispatching Rio Americano 49-26 behind Abby Golik’s 15 points and Lilian Bouza’s 11.

Bella Kordonowy added seven in Friday’s win before turning around and posting 14 poins Saturday in Carson’s 47-42 win over Stevenson, which clinched the Championship.

Camry Qulling put up 13 points for the Senators in their final win while Golik added 10 more points.

Naycy Alvarez was named to the all-tournament team for her performance over the three-game set.

UP NEXT: Carson (5-1) gets the week off before traveling to its toughest test so far this season in Spanish Springs (6-0) Saturday. Tip-off for that contest is set for 11:45 a.m.

Senator boys hoops go 1-2 over weekend series

Carson picked up a 58-55 win over Rio Americano on Friday night sandwhiched between a 66-61 loss to Rancho Mirage (Thursday) and a 42-35 loss to Stevenson (Saturday).

The win over Rio Americano avenges a 20-point loss to Raiders from last season.

“It was a hard fought game,” said Carson High head coach Jordan Glover. “We were up nine at half, 45-36, and kept the lead the whole game.”

In Thursday’s loss to Rancho Mirage, Parsa Hadjighasemi knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points while Joey Summers added 15 points of his own.

In Saturday’s defeat, Summers put up 15 points while Hadjighasemi added six. Nathan Smothers scored five points for the Senators in the loss.

“(We) turned it over a little too many times,” said Glover of the 42-35 loss to Stevenson Saturday.

UP NEXT: Carson (2-5) will host San Juan (7-4) Friday on its home floor.

Dayton wrestling competes at Lovelock Mustang Invitational

The Dust Devils traveled to Pershing County High School on Saturday and had a couple of wrestlers end their days on the podium.

Josh Buen and Jacob Belnap took third and fourth, respectively, at 160 pounds while Jay Parsons was fourth at 110 pounds.

“Dayton Canseur and Sheamus Greenwalt wrestled impressively, but did not place in the tournament,” said Dayton head coach Bryan Parsons.

Dayton boys basketball goes 1-1 over weekend

The Dust Devils secured a 51-34 victory over Spring Creek at home Friday before turning around Saturday and falling to Elko 61-34.

Stats for both games were unavailable at the time of print.

UP NEXT: Dayton (2-2) will travel to South Lake Tahoe (3-2) Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Dust Devils girls basketball drops two games over weekend slate

Dayton High girls basketball fell to Spring Creek on Friday (56-15) and Elko on Saturday (48-11).

Complete stats for both contests were unavailable at the time of print.

UP NEXT: The Dust Devils (0-5) will head to South Lake Tahoe High School (2-2) on Friday with play starting at 6 p.m.

Sierra Lutheran girls basketball drops four contests over weekend

The Falcons fell in both of their contests Friday and Saturday at the Comstock Classic in Virginia City.

Friday, Sierra Lutheran fell to Battle Mountain 50-15 and Wells 58-22.

Ava Mellum put up 10 points and four rebounds in the loss to Battle Mountain.

Saturday, the Falcons dropped contests against Pahranagat Valley (42-19) and McDermitt (58-25).

Mellum posted 11 points in the loss to McDermitt while Mikayla Talkington added seven points.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (1-8) will host Sierra Sage Academy (0-7) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Falcon boys basketball goes 2-2 in busy weekend

Sierra Lutheran boys basketball picked up a win and a loss on Friday and Saturday to move to 5-5 overall this season.

The Falcons fell to Battle Mountain 80-61 Friday before turning around and besting Wells 59-41.

On Saturday, Sierra Lutheran followed the same pace with a 53-37 loss to Pahranagat Valley followed by a 57-37 win over McDermitt.

Johannes Lamprecht scored in double figures in all four games, posting a total of 62 points over the four-game span.

Makez Berger and Luke Schinzing both had 15 points in the Falcons’ loss to Battle Mountain.

Dominic Azevedo and Stephen West put up 12 and 10 points, respectively, in Sierra Lutheran’s win over McDermitt.

UP NEXT: The Falcons will welcome Redding Christian (10-0) to town Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip-off, following the girls contest.